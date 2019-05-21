Theresa May offers lawmakers a vote on second Brexit referendum — if they approve her deal

"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has offered lawmakers a vote on whether to have a Brexit second referendum if they approved her withdrawal agreement.
Addressing reporters on Tuesday, May outlined her new Brexit proposals which are being voted on next month. Her previous agreements have been rejected three times already by U.K. lawmakers.
Detailing her new deal, she said that the government would include a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.
A free vote would mean politicians could choose their own preferred option, potentially improving the chances of another Brexit referendum as lawmakers in the U.K. Parliament are largely pro-remain.
The Bloomberg report, citing sources, said that May had proposed the idea to her senior politicians, sparking a backlash from pro-Brexit ministers in the cabinet.
The pound jumped 0.7% to $1.2815 from $1.2725, its highest since Friday, according to Reuters, before giving up some of those gains.