Chef Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant chain goes into administration

Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.Technologyread more
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...Hedge Fundsread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
The launch comes as Apple's laptops have been criticized for a keyboard design that users say breaks easily and results in key presses resulting in doubled-up characters or...Tech Driversread more
Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners said Apple tried to buy Tesla six years ago for a higher price than where the stock now trades.Technologyread more
The White House has threatened to slap tariffs on apparel and footwear, leading retailers to speak out about how this would hurt business.Retailread more
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...Politicsread more
Stock pickers are having their best year in a decade, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
Comcast is working on a device to monitor people's health at home, as well as some media and communications services, according to people familiar with the plans.Technologyread more
As shopping has shifted online and styles have evolved, Ascena has been grappling with sagging sales and a large debt-load. Looking to stem the losses, Ascena is turning to...Retailread more
Microsoft is starting to distribute the first of two major Windows 10 updates for 2019. This version has some useful additions.Technologyread more
British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain said it was entering administration on Tuesday, threatening jobs at the firm's 25 sites in the United Kingdom.
Oliver, 43, who became a well-known figure in Britain and beyond for his popular TV shows, founded his Jamie's Italian brand of high street restaurants in 2008.
His restaurant group also includes Barbecoa, a steakhouse, and Jamie Oliver's Diner.
"I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," he said in a statement.
"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected."
More than 1,000 jobs will be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors. The Jamie Oliver Group said it had appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG.
Oliver, who was discovered by the BBC while working as a chef in London's River Cafe, gained widespread fame for his "Naked Chef" show, which was broadcast in dozens of countries.
He used his reputation to put pressure on politicians to combat growing child obesity problems by campaigning for healthier school meals.
Oliver's restaurant chain is the latest victim of a brutal trading environment on Britain's high streets.
In March, Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) said it planned to close more than a third of its Giraffe and Ed's Easy Diner outlets, while Carluccio's, Prezzo, Strada and Gourmet Burger Kitchen closed branches in 2018.