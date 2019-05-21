Skip Navigation
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: McDonald's is 'one of the greatest stocks of our time'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nektar Therapeutics: "Nektar's pretty good. The problem is that group is so bad, it is a total spec on oncology and pain. Why not own Novartis. That's not a spec. You've got growth and you've got yield. How can you beat that? "

Kinder Morgan: "It's finally starting to move. I mean, [Executive Chairman] Rich Kinder has bought so much stock ... Yield's 5%, the dividend is gonna go up. It's O.K. I don't like fossil."

McDonald's Corp.: "Intel, not so great. I don't feel it there. Exxon, I don't like the fossil. McDonald's is one of the greatest stocks of our time, and I pounded that thing every time it is down. And do you think that Mr. [CEO Steve] Easterbrook has come on this show? I have had McMuffins, I've had Big Macs and fries. It has meant nothing, nothing to Mr. Easterbrook. Until he comes here, I'm just gonna keep recommending his stock. "

L Brands Inc.: "Why did you buy it, Doug?"

Scientific Games Corp.: "The gaming is not our thing."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO3:2603:26
Cramer's lightning round: McDonald's is 'one of the greatest stocks of our time'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

