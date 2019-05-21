Cramer's lightning round: McDonald's is 'one of the greatest stocks of our time'

The economist thinks the Fed ought to pay more attention to financial markets when setting interest rates.The Fedread more
Kohl's, J.C. Penney and Nordstrom release disappointing earnings news, putting a damper on their sector.
Bezos's comments give a rare glimpse into his interest in the auto industry. Amazon recently invested in two self-driving start-ups.
While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks...
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Tuesday, May 21.
CBS plans to renew discussions for Starz with Lions Gate in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. If a deal happens, the remainder of Lions Gate...
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.
As of Tuesday, an imminent deal seems unlikely, with both countries refusing to compromise, Cramer said.
Connecticut state Sen. Alex Bergstein's divorce case with her husband, Morgan Stanley managing director Seth Bergstein, has exposed her new romantic relationship with her...
Tesla has reduced the prices of its two most expensive models, raising concerns about fading interest in its cars and whether the company can generate enough cash to pay all...
The California Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to create state-chartered cannabis banks to help the industry get around restrictions on access to banking services.
Nektar Therapeutics: "Nektar's pretty good. The problem is that group is so bad, it is a total spec on oncology and pain. Why not own Novartis. That's not a spec. You've got growth and you've got yield. How can you beat that? "
Kinder Morgan: "It's finally starting to move. I mean, [Executive Chairman] Rich Kinder has bought so much stock ... Yield's 5%, the dividend is gonna go up. It's O.K. I don't like fossil."
McDonald's Corp.: "Intel, not so great. I don't feel it there. Exxon, I don't like the fossil. McDonald's is one of the greatest stocks of our time, and I pounded that thing every time it is down. And do you think that Mr. [CEO Steve] Easterbrook has come on this show? I have had McMuffins, I've had Big Macs and fries. It has meant nothing, nothing to Mr. Easterbrook. Until he comes here, I'm just gonna keep recommending his stock. "
L Brands Inc.: "Why did you buy it, Doug?"
Scientific Games Corp.: "The gaming is not our thing."
