Emerging markets are bearing the brunt of the trade war. But they will fight back

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...Asia Economyread more
There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.China Politicsread more
The U.S. government on Monday temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed recently on China's Huawei, a move that sought to minimize disruption for the telecom company's...Technologyread more
You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.Commentaryread more
Stocks in Asia mostly recovered in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors cheered a reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.Asia Marketsread more
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.The Fedread more
A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.Airlinesread more
Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform focused on gaming, is looking to expand into the U.S. in the next couple of years, CEO Rongjie Dong told CNBC. The U.S. is expected to...Technologyread more
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.Retailread more
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.Politicsread more
You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.
Goldman Sachs' decision last week to slash exposure to emerging markets is an indication of the current situation for these economies. The bank's asset management arm said it had scaled back its "overweight" exposure to emerging market currencies and debt amid rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
Emerging markets are bearing the brunt of an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies and there is no certainty on when this ends. Last week was the worst for emerging market currencies since the Turkish lira crisis of summer 2018. The Chinese yuan has lost nearly 3% of its value against the U.S. dollar since May 5 — the day President Donald Trump tweeted about new tariffs on the country.
This rout seems to be spreading to other countries, with MSCI's index of emerging market currencies down 3.5% over the past seven days. The index is also down more than 12% over a 12-month period.
A recent survey from flow-tracking specialist EPFR Global showed institutional and individual investors pulled $1.3 billion from emerging market equities in just one week. Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that these moves reflected "trade deal trauma."
In total, globally equity fund outflows have now reached $116 billion in 2019, on course for the worst year since 2016, EPFR said.
Flows into emerging markets are highly sensitive to external risk factors such as global growth, changes in monetary policy in the U.S. and a general market sell-off. Add to that domestic factors such as high current account deficits, weak currencies and a dependence on commodities, then these markets can make for a risky investment.
Before the recent escalation of the trade war, emerging markets remained a risky yet lucrative destination. The lack of returns from developed markets also pushed yield-hungry investors into these markets. But global uncertainty making its way into almost every asset class, investors are left with very little to choose from.
But this could change in the next few months. Emerging markets such as South Africa and India see political change this year and while challenges are significant in both economies, fund managers have pointed out that both these nations have outperformed the Global Emerging Market Indexes year-to-date. On Monday, the Indian rupee was up nearly 1% against the greenback and was the best performing currency across all markets.
In South Africa, current President Cyril Ramaphosa held on to a sizeable majority, while in India, exit polls point to a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, analysts have also highlighted that China will continue to retaliate, which in turn might hurt U.S. businesses and have a negative impact on the economy. This may force President Donald Trump to back down.
In the current situation of extreme uncertainty, investors would like some stability from these markets, especially to trim the losses from the enormous sell-off in the last few months. But when and how this stability comes through is another uncertainty weighing on the minds of investors.