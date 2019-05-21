European markets set to open higher as trade war offers reprieve

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...Asia Economyread more
There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.
The U.S. government on Monday temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed recently on China's Huawei, a move that sought to minimize disruption for the telecom company's...
You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.
Stocks in Asia mostly recovered in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors cheered a reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.
A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.
Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform focused on gaming, is looking to expand into the U.S. in the next couple of years, CEO Rongjie Dong told CNBC. The U.S. is expected to...
Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.
Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.
While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.
European markets are set to open higher as tensions ease slightly in the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 14 points higher at 7,325 while the DAX is expected to open around 47 points higher at 12,087. The CAC 40 is seen around 8 points higher at 5,365.
Monday saw markets close lower after a U.S. crackdown on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei weighed on the technology sector. Major European chipmakers saw a sell-off after reports that Germany's Infineon had suspended shipments to Huawei.
However, markets are expected to rebound slightly today after the U.S. government temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed on the company, in a move intended to minimize disruption for Huawei customers around the world, Reuters reported Monday.
In Asia, stocks were mostly higher in Tuesday afternoon trade, the Shenzhen component showing the strongest gains at 2.14%, as investors digested news of the temporary reprieve.
Stateside, investors will also be monitoring escalating geopolitical tensions between the White House and Iran after President Donald Trump warned Monday that Iran would be met with "great force" if it attacked U.S. interests in the Middle East. Reuters reported that Washington strongly suspects Shi'ite militias with Tehran ties of firing a rocket into Baghdad's Green Zone.
Back in Europe, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will warn Tuesday that those on the "populist right" pushing for the U.K. to leave the European Union without a deal would be doing deliberate damage to the British economy.
In Ukraine, new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took the oath of office Monday and immediately dismissed a Parliament still dominated by loyalists to his predecessor, announcing a snap election in two months' time. Meanwhile in Austria, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is expected to call an early election in September after Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, leader of the nationalist Freedom Party, resigned following a video sting operation exposing corruption.
In corporate news, the OECD economic outlook will be released as part of the organisation's forum in Paris, while a host of British companies including Nationwide Building Society, Severn Trent, Halfords and WH Smith will report earnings.
Oil giant BP will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) in Scotland, while protests from Greenpeace activists continue outside its London headquarters.