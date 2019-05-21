Former FDA chief Gottlieb: 'We struck the wrong balance' on e-cigarettes

U.S. aviation officials believe a bird strike may have led to the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max in March, according to a person familiar with the...Aerospace & Defenseread more
Morgan Stanley analysts said the reduction was driven by concerns around Chinese demand for Tesla products.Autosread more
Sales of existing U.S. homes fell 0.4% in April compared with March to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.19 million units, according to the National Association of...Real Estateread more
For every 5% drop in Greater China sales, Apple's earnings per share should fall about 15 cents, Credit Suisse tells clients.Investingread more
The Fed should take its cues from falling bond yields and lower short-term interest rates, says conservative economist Art Laffer.Economyread more
As tariff worries hit Apple, the stock has fallen into a bear market. But Joule Financial's Quint Tatro believes the pullback represents a buying opportunity, while...Trading Nationread more
The FDA struck the wrong balance on its oversight of the e-cigarette industry, former commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday at CNBC's Healthy Returns conference.Health and Scienceread more
"We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again!" Xi Jinping said.Marketsread more
Sanders plans to introduce a measure that would give hourly Walmart workers a seat on the retailer's board, according to The Washington Post.Politicsread more
Technology stocks are a casualty of the trade war, but analysts say some companies might emerge stronger, depending on terms of the deal.Market Insiderread more
Coca-Cola is partnering with Netflix to bring back New Coke to promote the third season of "Stranger Things."Food & Beverageread more
The Food and Drug Administration struck the wrong balance on its oversight of the e-cigarette industry, former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said at CNBC's Healthy Returns conference Tuesday.
While commissioner, Gottlieb championed e-cigarettes as a way to help adults stop smoking. The agency's delayed oversight has been blamed, in part, on a rise in teen vaping that Gottlieb eventually labeled as an "epidemic."
Gottlieb said one of his worst days as commissioner came last summer when he received data from the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey showing a spike in teens using e-cigarettes, he told CNBC's Meg Tirrell at the conference.
The FDA called the top five manufacturers to submit plans to fix this and proposed limiting sales of fruity flavors to age-restricted stores like vape shops. It also moved up the deadline for manufacturers to apply their products to the FDA by one year, which Gottlieb pushed back when he started as commissioner in 2017.
Forcing companies to submit applications will likely remove some products from the market simply because gathering materials for the process takes time and money that smaller manufacturers might not have, he said.
A federal judge last week ruled that the FDA needs to start accepting applications, saying the agency was abdicating its regulatory authority. Gottlieb on Tuesday said he agrees the applications should be submitted earlier.
He reiterated his call for the FDA to consider sweeping the market of pod-based products, which market leader Juul popularized.
"We were looking to move towards putting those products in earlier anyway. Now whether or not this judge's ruling provides the impetus for the agency to go in and do that now as opposed to waiting, I don't know what decision they're going to make," Gottlieb said. "If I was there I would certainly consider taking that action now in review of this judge's ruling, notwithstanding the fact that I might be worried about some of the precedent a bad ruling sets…"