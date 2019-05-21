The most popular stocks for hedge fund managers are crushing the market

Sometimes following the crowd can be a profitable strategy, particularly if that crowd is composed of hedge fund managers who have been beating the market.

While investing often seems like a contrarian game where going against the flow feels like the better bet, the reality is that investors who bought the most-favored stocks have seen the best returns, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of some 855 hedge funds whose assets total $2.1 trillion of the industry's $3.2 trillion total.

"Despite the strong track record of popular hedge fund stocks, investors often view high ownership as a negative trait when evaluating stock prospects. Clients often ask us to include hedge fund ownership data in stock screens, expressing a preference for buying 'under-owned' stocks," Goldman strategist Ben Snider said in a report for clients. "In fact, during the past decade hedge fund popularity has been a more useful criterion for selecting stocks than valuations."