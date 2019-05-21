Skip Navigation
Tech

Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 10 update with new security tools

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Microsoft is starting to distribute the Windows 10 May 2019 Update through the Windows Update feature.
  • Windows 10 has more than 800 million monthly active users.
Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella speaks to participants during the Viva Technologie show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018, in Paris.
Chesnot | Getty Images

Microsoft on Tuesday said it's starting to release the first of two major Windows 10 updates for 2019 for all users.

While Microsoft's growth is based around cloud products like Azure infrastructure and the Office 365 productivity suite, Windows remains a key portion of the business with over 1.5 billion users. Windows 10, across all its various versions, has amassed more than 800 million monthly active users since launching in 2015. Windows represented more than 15% of revenue in the most recent quarter.

The May 2019 update has some new tools though it lacks the flashy additions from the 2017 upgrade, which included 3-D design tools. The next update will likely hit in the second half of the year.

Here are some new additions:

  • A Windows Sandbox tool that allows users to run an app or script (off of their machine) to see if it's unsafe and could potentially corrupt their PC.
  • For Linux users, there's a way to access files inside of Windows' File Explorer instead of having to open a separate window.
  • The Cortana virtual assistant has a separate place on the taskbar — just to the right of the search box — for people who wish to navigate with voice. 
  • An Intelligent Active Hours feature recognizes when you're using your PC and will keep from restarting during those times to avoid interruption. (New features for IT professionals are here.)
  • New options for customizing the size and color of the cursor on screen. 

Users can check to see if the update is available by visiting the Windows Update feature and hitting the "Check for updates" button. Windows 7 reaches end of support in January 2020.

WATCH: Microsoft tops revenue estimates in third quarter

VIDEO0:4200:42
Microsoft tops revenue estimates in third quarter
Closing Bell