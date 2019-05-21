The 'Warren Buffett of India' says his country's economy will 'come back with a bang'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Billionaire investor says India will have its best growth decade...

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...

Asia Economyread more

Stocks in Asia mostly turnaround as US-China trade tensions take...

Stocks in Asia mostly recovered in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors cheered a reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions surrounding Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Asia Marketsread more

Fed Chair Powell: Business debt is rising but does not pose a...

The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.

The Fedread more

US eases some restrictions on China's Huawei

The U.S. government on Monday temporarily eased some trade restrictions imposed recently on China's Huawei, a move that sought to minimize disruption for the telecom company's...

Technologyread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Good food is bringing people to the mall. And they're spending...

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.

Retailread more

Judge rules against Trump in suit to block Dems' subpoena for...

While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GM, Snap, Merck and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.

Market Insiderread more

US airlines are set to carry a record number of passengers this...

A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.

Airlinesread more

Flipkart founder: How I sold my business to Walmart for $16...

Binny Bansal, co-founder of Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, says there are three traits that led to the business landing a record-breaking sale to retail giant Walmart.

Entrepreneursread more

Biotech IPO performance pokes holes in Silicon Valley's IPO...

Silicon Valley argues that Wall Street focuses too much on near-term profits — but investors have embraced money-losing biotech IPOs.

Marketsread more

Trump tells Pennsylvania voters that trade war has helped economy

U.S. President Donald Trump told his supporters in Pennsylvania that his high-stakes trade war with China had strengthened the state's steel industry and jobs.

Politicsread more
Asia Economy

The 'Warren Buffett of India' says his country's economy will 'come back with a bang'

Saheli Roy Choudhury
Key Points
  • Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he is very bullish about the country's medium-to-long-term growth prospects.
  • Jhunjhunwala, who is commonly referred to as India's Warren Buffett, says the economic situation has begun to improve following five years of a banking crisis, subpar capital expenditure and the introduction of important reforms.
  • The investor says he sees India's growth reach around 8% to 9% in the near future and then jump into double-digit figures in the longer term.
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Rare Enterprises.
Hemant Mishra | Mint | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he is very bullish about the country's medium-to-long term growth prospects.

In an interview this week with CNBC's Tanvir Gill, Jhunjhunwala, who is commonly referred to as the "Warren Buffett of India" said things have begun to improve in the economy following five years of a banking crisis, subpar capital expenditure and the introduction of important reforms such as the country's Goods and Services Tax and demonetization.

"We are now having improvement in credit culture, we are having integrity come to the fore," he said, adding that the government has taken steps to improve the ease of doing business in the country. "The China-America spat on trade is (also) a great opportunity for India. I don't see any reason why growth in India will not come back with a bang."

The investor said he sees India's growth reach around 8%-9% in the near future and them jump into double-digit figures in the longer term.

"We've raised our rate of growth in every decade since independence," he said. "I think India's sitting on what is going to be the highest level of growth it has ever seen from 2020 to 2030."

Still, reports have said that economists and investors are increasingly skeptical of India's official growth numbers, questioning if the statistics put out by the government paint an accurate picture.

Reuters reported that a study conducted by a division of India's statistics ministry in the 12 months ending June 2017 found that as much as 36% of the companies in the database used in the country's GDP calculations could not be traced or were wrongly classified.

Former Reserve Bank of India governor, Raghuram Rajan, also expressed doubts over India's growth number. He was reported to have said that it was unlikely India grew at 7% when not enough jobs were being created, according to local media. He said India should consider appointing an impartial body to look at the data.

Jhunjhunwala, for his part, downplayed the concerns about the numbers.

"Just because you don't agree with your figures, you're suspicious of them, you can't say the method of calculation is incorrect," he said. "If they were incorrect, Mr. Raghuram Rajan should've corrected them. When he was the RBI governor, what was he doing?"

He added that he was also bullish about India's future because of the diminishing presence of Indian crony capitalism — which refers to the mutually advantageous relationship between government officials and businesses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was said to have taken a strong stance against corrupt businessmen in some of India's top companies, particularly as India underwent its banking crisis and revamped its bankruptcy laws.

"The journey to limit crony capitalism: It's a journey, it's not a destination," Jhunjhunwala said. "Slowly but surely, in India, crony capitalism has died and governance is what brings about real growth."