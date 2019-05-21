Singapore cuts 2019 GDP forecast as first-quarter growth hits decade low

Blocks of public flats built by the Housing and Development Board in Singapore.

Singapore's annual economic growth slipped to the lowest in nearly a decade in the first quarter as manufacturing contracted in the wake of a protracted Sino-U.S. trade war, prompting a downgrade to the city-state's full-year growth forecast.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.2% year-on-year in the three months ended March 31, final official data showed on Tuesday, down slightly from the 1.3% seen in the government's advance estimate and the fourth quarter's revised 1.3% pace.

The result, which was below the 1.5% growth forecast in a Reuters poll, marked the slowest annual expansion for any quarter since April-June 2009, when GDP shrank 1.7% from a year earlier, government data shows.

As broad economic momentum cooled, policymakers downgraded their 2019 growth forecast to 1.5%-2.5%, from 1.5%-3.5% previously.

"Uncertainty from the trade tensions (between U.S. and China) have already affected the sectors Singapore has relied on in the last two years, " said Jeff Ng said, head of Asia research at Continuum Economics.

"The outlook is quite cloudy at the moment."

Singapore, like many of its trade-reliant counterparts in the region, has been hit hard by the Sino-U.S. trade war which has disrupted global supply chains in a blow to business investment and corporate profits.