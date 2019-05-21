Steve Bannon is in Europe ahead of elections. And he's upsetting the locals

France's far-right party Front National (FN) president Marine Le Pen and former U.S. President Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon give a joint press conference during the French far-right Front National (FN) party annual congress on March 10, 2018 at the Grand Palais in Lille, north of France.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been accused of interfering in Europe's parliamentary elections taking place this week.

Trump's former advisor is in Paris as Europeans head to the polls. His presence there comes after several years of courting the region's populist, nationalist and far-right politicians in a bid to forge alliances among the EU's euroskeptics.

One of the leaders he has backed is Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Rally party (formerly known as the National Front) that will be going head-to-head with French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche party.

Predicting a win for Le Pen and her party, Bannon told Le Parisien newspaper Friday that there would be an "earthquake" on the day of the vote. The newspaper also reported Sunday that its reporter had seen "two executives" of Le Pen's party, that it named, emerge from Bannon's hotel suite in Paris. The executives said Le Pen was not aware of their meeting with Bannon.

But on Monday, Bannon denied he is playing any role in Le Pen's campaign and said he was in France merely "as an observer." Speaking to French broadcasters BFM TV, he insisted "Marine Le Pen does not need my help to win."

Le Pen also denied Bannon had any role in her campaign and said she did not even know he was in Paris for business. "It has nothing to do with the campaign. It is you, the media that are dragging him into the campaign," Le Pen also told FranceInfo on Monday, Reuters reported.

Bannon's presence in Paris has nonetheless caused alarm among Macron's party and the government.

Marlène Schiappa, France's minister of state for gender equality, said that other parties are "not playing fair – when you see that Steve Bannon is in France now helping Marine Le Pen I think it's a huge question and we need to ask about it," she told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in Paris.

"I think Steve Bannon is making interference in this election because he's coming in France, in Paris … to do what, we don't know, but Steve Bannon said to the journalist that his goal is to destroy Europe."