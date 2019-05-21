Uber is a 'once in a generation company' but the stock is going nowhere, Susquehanna says

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies speaks on a webcast during the company's initial public offering on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 10, 2019.

Uber is a revolutionary company, but don't rush to buy the stock, Susquehanna Financial Group said Tuesday.

"We agree that UBER is a once in a generation company with a massive opportunity to revolutionize transportation and logistics," Susquehanna Financial Group's Shyam Patil said in a note to clients. "Slowing growth, however, creates uncertainty around future trajectory."

Since ride-hailing company Uber went public on the New York Stock Exchange in the most highly anticipated IPO of the year earlier this month, investors have debated the company's success trajectory, especially if and when Uber will become profitable.

Susquehanna is less concerned about the the lack of profitability of Uber given the growth stage of the company, Patil said. Susquehanna estimates the company with become EBITDA positive in 2023. But Patil said its concerning to see decelerating growth over the past several quarters.

"Bookings growth has slowed from the high 50s% y/y in 1Q18 to mid 30s% y/y in 1Q19, while adjusted revenue growth has slowed even more drastically from 85% to 14% over the same period," said Patil.

These recent trends surprise Patil given the sheer size of the addressable market, he said. This data promted Susquehanna to have a "neutral" rating on the stock and a 12-month price target of $42 per share, about where it's currently trading.

Patil also noted Uber's complex financial model will likely weight on the company's valuation.

Uber priced its shares for its public debut at $45 a share. The stock is down more than 7% since its market debut, while its ride hailing competitor Lyft is down more than 24% since it went public in March.