Yemen's Houthi targeted a Saudi civilian facility with a drone, Saudi coalition claims

Billionaire investor says India will have its best growth decade...

Indian billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he's very upbeat about his country's growth potential after the country underwent a massive banking crisis and the rollout...

Asia Economyread more

Trade war may 'get worse' as Chinese nationalism cranks higher

There's more pain ahead for the U.S. and China amid their bilateral trade dispute, according to one expert.

China Politicsread more

Google reverses decision to cut ties with Huawei after US eases...

Alphabet Inc's Google said Tuesday that keeping phones up to date and secure was in "everyone's best interests," shortly after the U.S. temporarily eased some trade...

Technologyread more

Emerging markets are bearing the brunt of the trade war. But they...

You know there's an underlying problem when investment firms start to cut exposure to a particular asset class.

Commentaryread more

Stocks in Asia mostly turn around as US-China trade tensions take...

Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Tuesday as a temporary reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions provided a breather.

Asia Marketsread more

Fed Chair Powell: Business debt is rising but does not pose a...

The issue of corporate debt has surfaced as companies continue to use the low rates the Fed has provided to lever up their balance sheets.

The Fedread more

US airlines are set to carry a record number of passengers this...

A record 257.4 million travelers are expected to opt for U.S. airlines for travel this summer, the 10th consecutive annual increase, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.

Airlinesread more

Chinese live streaming platform Huya is looking to expand into...

Huya, a Chinese live streaming platform focused on gaming, is looking to expand into the U.S. in the next couple of years, CEO Rongjie Dong told CNBC. The U.S. is expected to...

Technologyread more

Hedge funds bet the sell-off is over

Most U.S. hedge funds aren't expecting another big stock market sell-off as more firms curb bets on volatility, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Good food is bringing people to the mall. And they're spending...

Mall owners are increasingly building out food halls with local chef-driven eateries, sushi bars and premium coffee shops.

Retailread more

Judge rules against Trump in suit to block Dems' subpoena for...

While Trump's lawyers had argued that the committee's subpoena did not have a legitimate legislative purpose — and was therefore invalid — Mehta took a broader view.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GM, Snap, Merck and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday, May 20.

Market Insiderread more
World Politics

Yemen's Houthi targeted a Saudi civilian facility with a drone, Saudi coalition claims

Key Points
  • Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, through its Al Masirah TV, said it targeted an arms depot at Najran airport in Saudi Arabia.
  • Earlier, the Saudi-led military coalition said a civilian facility in Saudi Arabia's province of Najran was targeted with a drone carrying explosives.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement targeted an arms depot at Najran airport in Saudi Arabia which caused a fire to break out in the facility, the group's Al Masirah TV said on Tuesday.

Earlier the Saudi-led military coalition said a civilian facility in Saudi Arabia's province of Najran was targeted with a drone carrying explosives.

It did not mention casualties.

On Monday, Houthis denied Saudi media reports that it had fired a ballistic missile toward Mecca, Islam's holiest site, at a time of heightened tensions between Tehran and Gulf Arab states allied to Washington.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading a Western-backed coalition of Sunni Muslim states that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognised government ousted from power in Sanaa by the Houthis in late 2014.