Alphabet will open smart city buildings in Toronto as early as 2023, and Google will eventually move in

The president abruptly walked out of a meeting Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continue to investigate him.Politicsread more
Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade-war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.Technologyread more
When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.Market Insiderread more
Ireland's privacy watchdog, which leads supervision of Google in the EU, launched an inquiry into the firm's online advertising practices.Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...Spendread more
More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.Investingread more
Target's CEO thinks the retail industry is shaking out to show clear winners and losers. Those companies that are investing in stores and online are winners, he said.Retailread more
A put credit spread is a good, risk-conscious way to trade the volatile semiconductor cohort, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
Some analysts were concerned that it's taking longer for Pure Storage to sell as the company aims to win larger deals.Technologyread more
The first buildings in Alphabet's first smart city project could open as soon as 2023, the project's lead said Wednesday at the Collision Conference in Toronto.
Sidewalk Labs founder and CEO Dan Doctoroff laid out the new time frame for the project aiming to create a more affordable and sustainable urban area on Toronto's waterfront. Sidewalk Labs is a subsidiary of Alphabet, which is also Google's parent company.
The project has raised public alarm, not unlike that in New York City following Amazon's decision to move its second headquarters there. Local officials and activists in Toronto have raised concerns about how Sidewalk Labs could collect a massive trove of data and have criticized the amount of public land the company seeks to develop.
Doctoroff, a former New York City deputy mayor for economic development, assured the audience Wednesday he shares the public's concern over data collection. He said Sidewalk Labs has proposed an independent, government sanctioned trust control that aspect of the project. But it seems that public opposition and perhaps standard government bureaucracy has delayed the project's original timeline.
In an interview published in April 2018, Doctoroff told Reuters that he hoped to break ground on the project in 2020 and move in the first residents as early as 2022. Doctoroff still hopes to break ground toward the end of next year, he said on Wednesday, but now believes the first buildings will open around the end of 2023 or early 2024 in the best-case scenario. Sidewalk Labs plans "to open up a whole set of [buildings] at the same time," he said. The project is subject to approval from multiple levels of government, and Doctoroff anticipates several months of negotiations to approve the project once they submit a proposal next month.
"These things take time, but that doesn't mean we can't begin to see the real fruits from a quality of life benefit perspective within a few years after the place opens up," Doctoroff said.
Once the project reaches a more mature stage, he said, Sidewalk Labs' sister company Google will move in.
"We would significantly expand Google's presence in Toronto and move the head Canadian headquarters down to the waterfront," said Doctoroff. Google's presence would serve "as a catalyst to economic development" as locals begin to utilize the previously underused space, he said.
Watch: Google's smart cities