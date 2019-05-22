Wall Street analysts are worried most about these stocks following the US crackdown on Huawei

A man walking past a Huawei P20 smartphone advertisement is reflected in a glass door in front of a Huawei logo, at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China December 6, 2018.

The ban on chipmakers selling to Huawei is having ramifications felt far and wide. Even as the U.S. government decided to delay imposing the restrictions by 90 days, that's not stopping Wall Street analysts from handing out downgrades and urging clients to adjust their portfolios.

It's also hurting the broader market. Tech is the worst-performing sector this month, sliding more than 5%.

While a few analysts remain hopeful for a resolution in the near-term, most weren't taking their chances surrounding the overall uncertainty. Some adjusted their price targets while one analyst went even further and removed a buy rating.

Semiconductor companies Qorvo and Skyworks recently had their price targets reduced by analysts at Canaccord.

"Huawei accounted for 13% and 8% of Qorvo's F'19 and F'18 revenue, respectively," said analyst T. Michael Walkley. "We believe our estimate reductions will likely prove conservative, as we believe the ban will likely get resolved in the coming months."

"Huawei is the third largest customer for Skyworks and accounted for 10% of the company's F'17 revenue but below 10% for F'18, and we believe Huawei could represent roughly 10% of Skyworks revenue going forward should the ban get lifted due to improving 5G infrastructure demand," Walkley said.

The collateral damage continued this week when telecommunications equipment company Lumentum cut earnings guidance.

"We think the negative revenue impact from lost Huawei sales will likely be higher in 1QFY20 than in 4QFY19 due to there being a full quarter of ban in place," said MKM analyst Michael Genovese. He lowered his price target on the stock to $60 from $72.

One analyst was more succinct in his downgrade of electronic measurement company, Keysight Technologies.

"What's bad for the U.S. tech Industry isn't a positive for KEYS. China-related uncertainty may be an overhang on the shares in the near term," said Baird analyst Richard Eastman who went from outperform to neutral on the stock.

Here are what analysts are saying about stocks downgraded on Huawei concerns: