The UK's biggest cell phone operator pauses launch of Huawei's 5G phones

EE, the operator of the U.K.'s largest cell phone network, said Wednesday that it wouldn't offer 5G smartphones from Huawei.

The company, which is owned by telecommunications giant BT, will put the launch of Huawei's 5G devices on pause as the U.S. places renewed political pressure on the Chinese telecommunications giant.

"Until we get the information and confidence that gives us the long term surety that our customers, when they buy those devices, are going to be supported for the lifetime they've got the device with us ... we've put those devices on pause," EE CEO Marc Allera said Wednesday.

"When that information changes, then we'll move forward and hopefully launch them, but for now we've put that on pause."

An EE spokeperson subsequently told CNBC the firm was working with Huawei and Google to "make sure we can carry out the right level of testing and quality assurance."

A spokesperson for Huawei meanwhile said it recognized the pressure its suppliers are facing amid "politically motivated decisions."

"We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world."