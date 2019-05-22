Chinese airlines seek Boeing compensation over 737 Max grounding

Boeing 737 MAX9 takes part in a flying display over the Le Bourget Airport during the 52nd International Paris Air Show on June 22, 2017, in Paris, France.

China's three biggest airlines have asked U.S. planemaker Boeing Co to compensate them for losses caused by the grounding and delayed deliveries of 737 MAX jets, just as regulators gather to discuss design changes for the troubled aircraft.

Air China Ltd and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd spokesmen on Wednesday told Reuters the pair have added their voices to a request from China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd announced a day earlier.

The latest requests were first reported by Chinese state TV.

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX globally after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people in March, in the second such incident for Boeing's newest aircraft.

"China has grounded 96 aircraft, which is about 4 percent of its airplanes. The grounding causes huge losses for Chinese airlines," China aviation expert Li Xiaojin told Reuters.

Daily losses are likely to be at least 100,000 yuan ($14,469.90) per aircraft for each airline, Li estimated.

"The potential costs are huge too. Slower growth in passenger volume across China's major airports for March and April was largely due to the grounding of 737 MAX jets, according to my calculations," Li said.

Carriers outside China have also asked Boeing for compensation, including Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Ryanair and Flydubai.