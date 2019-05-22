'I don't do cover-ups': Trump angrily lashes out at Democratic probes at surprise White House press conference after cancelling infrastructure sitdown

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said "I don't do cover-ups" at a surprise White House press conference where he blasted congressional Democratic investigations into his presidency and the suggestions that he should be impeached.
Trump's angry, wide-ranging denunciations of the probes came after he walked out of meeting at the White House with congressional leaders that was supposed to talk about efforts to improve the nation's infrastructure.
At that meeting, Trump complained about those investigations.
The president's ostensibly impromptu press conference stunned members of the media at the White House, who had no advance notice of it, and who were expecting to be reporting details of the infrastructure meeting.
"This whole thing was a take-down attempt at the president of the United States," Trump told reporters, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, possible collusion by members of the Trump campaign, and possible obstruction of justice by Trump himself.
He also said that the press should be "ashamed" of themselves for how they have reported on Mueller's investigation
"Get these phony investigations over with," Trump said, referring to multiple inquiries by congressional Democrats into still-sealed details of the Mueller investigation and other issues involving the president.
"Here's the bottom line: There was no collusion, there was no obstruction," the president said. "The crime was committed on the other side."
"I don't speak to Russians about campaigns," Trump said. "It's a hoax. The greatest hoax in history."
Trump repeatedly used the phrase "the 'I' word" during the press conference, referring to calls by an increasing number of Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.
Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, told reporters later what led to Trump's press conference.
"High drama in the cabinet room," Durbin said. "We were all invited, Democratic leaders, for the follow-up meeting on infrastructure, everyone showed up, sat in their chairs, the President walked in the room and announced he was not going to go forward with the meeting, he was cancelling it."
Trump "objected to the continued investigation of obstruction of justice, he said he cooperated and gave him side of the story, as we've heard before," Durbin said.
"I don't know where this leaves us as a nation. We have so many things that need to be done for this country, and they can't be done unless we work together. And if the president walks out of the meeting it's a setback to our country's progress."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.