EU regulator launches probe into Google over data privacy

The president abruptly walked out of a meeting Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continue to investigate him.Politicsread more
Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade-war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.Technologyread more
When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.Market Insiderread more
Ireland's privacy watchdog, which leads supervision of Google in the EU, launched an inquiry into the firm's online advertising practices.Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...Spendread more
More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.Investingread more
Target's CEO thinks the retail industry is shaking out to show clear winners and losers. Those companies that are investing in stores and online are winners, he said.Retailread more
A put credit spread is a good, risk-conscious way to trade the volatile semiconductor cohort, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
Some analysts were concerned that it's taking longer for Pure Storage to sell as the company aims to win larger deals.Technologyread more
Ireland's data privacy watchdog on Wednesday announced the launch of an inquiry into Google over the tech giant's collection of data when it comes to online advertising.
The Data Protection Commission, which acts as the lead supervisory authority for Google in the European Union, said its probe would examine whether Google's processing of data in advertising transactions breaches the bloc's privacy rules.
"A statutory inquiry pursuant to section 110 of the Data Protection Act 2018 has been commenced in respect of Google Ireland Limited's processing of personal data in the context of its online Ad Exchange," the regulator said in a statement Wednesday.
Brussels last year introduced sweeping new privacy reforms known as the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, which gave Europeans new powers in how they can control their data. Such powers include the right to find out how companies use their data, as well as the ability to force firms to destroy their data.
It comes as tech companies face heightened regulatory scrutiny worldwide over everything from hateful content to data protection. Last year saw Facebook in particular hit with much criticism over how it allowed controversial political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to get access to the data of 87 million users.
Meanwhile, Google was fined 50 million euros ($56 million) earlier this year by France's privacy regulator, in the first penalty for a U.S. tech giant since the EU's GDPR law was introduced.
The launch of Ireland's inquiry into Google comes days before the first anniversary of GDPR, which came into effect on May 25, 2018.
- CNBC's Elizabeth Schulze contributed to this report.