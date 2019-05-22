Michael Avenatti charged with ripping off porn star Stormy Daniels, trying to extort Nike in new indictments

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.The Fedread more
Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.Market Insiderread more
The president abruptly walked out of a meeting Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continue to investigate him.Politicsread more
Despite the president's claim that "you can't investigate and legislate simultaneously," certain must-pass pieces of legislation, including a debt ceiling hike, will...Politicsread more
Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...Spendread more
Amazon shareholders demanded the company to take action on a number of different issues during its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade-war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.Technologyread more
Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted on charges of trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with...Politicsread more
More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.Politicsread more
Ireland's privacy watchdog, which leads supervision of Google in the EU, launched an inquiry into the firm's online advertising practices.Technologyread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted Wednesday in separate cases charging him with stealing about $300,000 from his former porn star client Stormy Daniels and with trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with embarassing information about the company, according to federal court documents unsealed Wednesday in New York.
The indictment, which Avenatti had said Tuesday was imminent, was expected, as he had already been arrested on a criminal complaint that contained similar allegations of a brazen shakedown effort of Nike by hyper-aggressive attorney in March.
Avenatti is accused of telling lawyers for Nike "I'll take ten billion dollars off your client's market cap" by publicly accusing the company's employees of authorizing and funding payments to families of top high school basketball players if Nike did not fork over millions of dollars to his client and to him personally.
Avenatti, who also faces an unrelated indictment in federal court in California on charges of ripping off clients and tax crimes, gained notoriety last year for his full-throated representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.
Avenatti declined to comment when contacted by NBC News.
But in a Twitter post shortly after the indictment was revealed, he wrote, "I look forward to a jury hearing all of the evidence and passing judgment on my conduct."
"At no time was any money misappropriated or mishandled. I will be fully exonerated once the relevant emails, contracts, text messages, and documents are presented," Avenatti wrote.
In the indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Avenatti is charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Read the new indictment against Michael Avenatti here: