Michael Avenatti charged with ripping off porn star Stormy Daniels, trying to extort Nike in new indictments

Attorney Michael Avenatti makes his way to an awaiting vehicle after addressing the media outside the Santa Ana federal courthouse in Santa Ana, California on May 7, 2019

Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted Wednesday in separate cases charging him with stealing about $300,000 from his former porn star client Stormy Daniels and with trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with embarassing information about the company, according to federal court documents unsealed Wednesday in New York.

The indictment, which Avenatti had said Tuesday was imminent, was expected, as he had already been arrested on a criminal complaint that contained similar allegations of a brazen shakedown effort of Nike by hyper-aggressive attorney in March.

Avenatti is accused of telling lawyers for Nike "I'll take ten billion dollars off your client's market cap" by publicly accusing the company's employees of authorizing and funding payments to families of top high school basketball players if Nike did not fork over millions of dollars to his client and to him personally.

Avenatti, who also faces an unrelated indictment in federal court in California on charges of ripping off clients and tax crimes, gained notoriety last year for his full-throated representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.