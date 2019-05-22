Wealthsimple raises $75 million and says it's closer on path toward an IPO

WealthSimple CEO Michael Katchen poses for a photograph inside his former offices at 372 Richmond Street in downtown Toronto on September 18, 2015.

Online investment management platform Wealthsimple said Wednesday that it raised 100 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in a fresh round of funding.

The Toronto-based start-up said the investment was led by the digital investment arm of Germany's Allianz, Allianz X, with additional backing coming from early investor Power Financial.

Wealthsimple's CEO Michael Katchen told CNBC back in October that the firm was likely to raise more money. He also said the eventual goal for the company was to launch an initial public offering, but that this was still "several years out."

While that's still the case today, Katchen said he saw the funding as a "great step" in bringing the firm closer to a stock market debut.

"It's really where we're trying to take the business over the coming years," he told CNBC in an interview Wednesday.

Wealthsimple is one of a number of so-called robo-advisors, platforms that use algorithms to automate investment decisions. It only has a handful of human advisors at hand to answer client queries. The company has also branched out into trading.