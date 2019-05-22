Russia slams US ultimatum to Turkey over missile sale

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard expressed optimism that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war.World Economyread more
Shares of Qualcomm sank more than 12% in premarket trading Wednesday after a federal judge ruled the company unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone...Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley earlier this month upgraded shares of Target, calling it a "survivor" in retail.Retailread more
Consumers in China are taking to social media to express their support for Huawei as the U.S. government looks to ramp up pressure on the Chinese smartphone maker.Technologyread more
British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a final attempt at persuading lawmakers to back her "new" Brexit deal on Wednesday.Europe Politicsread more
It's not fast and may be years from visiting your neighborhood, but a walking robot is part of Ford's vision for how its autonomous vehicles deliver packages and goods in the...Technologyread more
Tensions between the two parties have heightened in recent months as the campaign for seats in the Brussels and Strasbourg-based parliament has crescendoed.Europe Politicsread more
Brazilian makeup brand Natura Cosmeticos agreed to buy Avon Products, according to two media reports early on Wednesday.Retailread more
Shares of Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres were trading at 24.34 riyals ($6.49) in early deals in Riyadh.IPOsread more
There is at least one thing in common between the U.S. and Russia – their willingness to weaken the European Union, a top EU official said.Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase — and Beijing's plans to counter them — are hitting U.S. companies in China, according to a joint survey this month by...China Economyread more
The Kremlin said that the sale of a Russian missile system to Turkey should go ahead despite protest from the United States.
According to a CNBC exclusive Tuesday, Turkish officials have until the first week of June to cancel the purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system and instead buy Raytheon's U.S.-made Patriot missile.
U.S. officials sees Ankara's purchase of the missile system as a pivot toward warmer ties with Moscow. Turkey's integration of the Russian S-400 system is also viewed as a direct threat to the security of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet program.
If Turkey refuses to comply with Washington's demands, then it faces losing their supply chain position within the F-35 program. In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed the U.S. jet program would collapse without Turkey's input.
According to CNBC's own sources, the U.S. State Department's offer to Ankara is the final one and will not be up for negotiation.
Reuters reported Wednesday that Kremlin officials described the ultimatum from the U.S. government as unacceptable and that Moscow considers the sale of its missile system to Ankara as an irrevocable agreement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We regard this extremely negatively. We consider such ultimatums to be unacceptable, and we are going on the many statements made by representatives of Turkey's leadership headed by President Erdogan that the S-400 deal is already complete and will be implemented."
The United States has already ratcheted up the pressure on Turkey by halting delivery of equipment related to the F-35 stealth fighter.
NATO member Turkey is currently due to receive two of the jets later this year and has more than 100 on order.
NOW WATCH: Weapons sale between U.S., Turkey & Russia gets far more complicated