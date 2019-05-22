Shares of Saudi shopping mall giant slip in major IPO launch

DUBAI — One of Saudi Arabia's largest initial public offerings (IPO) in five years has slipped below expectations as it debuted on the Tadawul, the country's stock exchange, Wednesday morning.

Shares of Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres were trading at 24.5 riyals ($6.53) at 10:30 a.m. in Riyadh, after initially debuting at 26.1 riyals just after the bourse opened.

The price fell below the retail giant's initial pricing at 26 riyals per share, which was at the bottom of its indicative range, compared with a price range of 26 to 33 riyals per share for 95 million shares being sold. The company had been aiming to raise 2.8 billion riyals ($747) million.

Arabian Centres' share sale was the kingdom's third biggest since Saudi bank National Commercial raised $6 billion in 2014, according to Refintiv data. But before the launch it was being talked up as possibly the largest IPO in the country in five years.