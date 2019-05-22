Saudi oil giant Aramco strikes deal to buy US natural gas from Sempra Energy

Saudi Aramco has signed an agreement to buy U.S. liquefied natural gas from San Diego-based utility Sempra Energy, advancing the state-owned oil giant's goal of becoming a player in the growing international gas market.

Subsidiaries of the two companies, Sempra LNG and Aramco Services Company, announced on Wednesday that they've signed a heads of agreement, which sets up a deal that would see Sempra sell Aramco 5 million tons per year of LNG for the next 20 years. The agreement is subject to negotiation and finalization.

"If converted to a sales and purchase agreement (SPA), this will be one of the largest LNG deals ever signed and the largest deal signed since 2013," said Giles Farrer, research director at energy and minerals consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

The supplies would come from the first phase of Sempra's Port Arthur LNG facility in Texas, which is currently under development. The agreement will see Aramco make a 25% equity investment in the facility.

The agreement is a major boost for Sempra, one of several companies trying to develop U.S. facilities to export LNG, or natural gas chilled to liquid form for transport. LNG developers need to line up customers in order to finance the multi-billion dollar export terminals, so the agreement with Aramco makes it more likely that Sempra will green light the Port Arthur facility.

Sempra previously struck a 20-year deal to sell 2 million tons per year from Port Arthur to the Polish Oil and Gas Company. Once the Aramco deal is finalized, Sempra will have locked in buyers for 7 million tons of Port Arthur's 11 million tons per year of capacity.