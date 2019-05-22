Just revealed SpaceX lawsuit alleges Air Force 'wrongly awarded' billions to rocket competitors

Skip Navigation
Fed minutes: No rate moves are coming 'for some time'

Officials remained firmly committed to a "patient" policy stance at their meeting earlier this month.

Infrastructure stocks tumble after Trump says no spending deal...

Stocks that would benefit from a federal infrastructure spending program fell after President Trump ended a meeting on infrastructure spending with Democratic leaders.

Trump says he won't do an infrastructure bill while Democrats...

The president abruptly walked out of a meeting Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continue to investigate him.

Investigations will not hold up must-pass debt ceiling hike,...

Despite the president's claim that "you can't investigate and legislate simultaneously," certain must-pass pieces of legislation, including a debt ceiling hike, will...

The average credit score of Americans in every state

Americans in certain areas of the country have significantly higher average credit scores than others. Experian's annual State of Credit report shows the average score in each...

Amazon shareholder meeting turns testy as investors demand action

Amazon shareholders demanded the company to take action on a number of different issues during its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

5G explained: Why it's such a big deal for America

Talk about 5G is everywhere right now, from the trade-war with China to the ban on Huawei. Here's what 5G is and why it matters.

Avenatti indicted for ripping off Stormy Daniels, trying to...

Controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti was indicted on charges of trying to extort athletic shoe giant Nike out of tens of millions of dollars by threatening to go public with...

Trump's trade war polls badly in key states, could threaten his...

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.

EU regulator launches probe into Google over data privacy

Ireland's privacy watchdog, which leads supervision of Google in the EU, launched an inquiry into the firm's online advertising practices.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Lowe's, Nordstrom,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Mick Mulvaney aims to install ally as head of legislative affairs

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is looking to install an ally to become the head of legislative affairs as Shahira Knight departs. If a former Mulvaney associate takes...

Investing in Space

Just revealed SpaceX lawsuit alleges Air Force 'wrongly awarded' billions to rocket competitors

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
The booster of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lands on the company's barge after launching the Spaceflight SSO-A mission.
SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX, in a previously secret lawsuit revealed on Wednesday, challenged the Air Force awarding $2.3 billion in rocket development contracts last year to competitors Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman and United Launch Alliance, which is a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

SpaceX filed the complaint on Friday but asked that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims keep the motion "under seal," saying that "the proceedings in this matter will involve SpaceX's proprietary proposal information and source selection information that must be protected to safeguard the competitive process." On Wednesday, a redacted version of the full 79-page complaint was posted on the federal court's public system.

The full SpaceX complaint alleges that the Air Force "wrongly awarded" the funds "to a portfolio of three unproven rockets based on unstated metrics." Under the Launch Service Agreement (LSA) program, the Air Force awarded three SpaceX competitors each funding to develop new launch systems. The LSA awards granted $500 million to Blue Origin for its New Glenn rocket, $792 million to Northrop Grumman for its OmegA rocket and $967 million to ULA for the Vulcan Centaur rocket.

"By any reasonable measure, SpaceX earned a place in the LSA portfolio," the complaint said.

SpaceX said it bid its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the former of which has flown multiple national security missions. SpaceX also bid its Starship rocket system, which is early in development, but only for "one or two" missions that were scheduled "to launch no earlier than late 2025."

However, SpaceX alleges that the Air Force "determined that SpaceX's one development launch vehicle," or Starship, "rendered the entire SpaceX portfolio" as "high risk." 

Read the redacted complaint here.
WATCH: How SpaceX started and what's next for Elon Musk's Mars dream
VIDEO18:0018:00
How SpaceX started and what's next for Elon Musk's Mars dream
