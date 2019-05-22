Starbucks' China challenger Luckin Coffee shares fall below IPO price

Skip Navigation
Trump's trade war polls badly in key states, could threaten his...

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.

'I don't do cover-ups': President Trump says at White House press...

President Donald Trump said "I don't do cover-ups" at a surprise White House press conference where he blasted investigations into his presidency. "This whole thing was a...

Fed minutes could reveal what officials are really thinking about...

When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.

The trade war is forcing China to 'rethink economic ties' to the...

China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat strategy on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.

Trump says he won't do an infrastructure bill while Democrats...

The president abruptly walked out of a meeting on Wednesday, saying he would not negotiate with Democrats while they continued to investigate him.

Mnuchin spoke with Walmart's CFO about sourcing products away...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.

Analysts are worried most about these stocks following the Huawei...

Analysts urged clients to adjust their portfolios over Huawei concerns.

Goldman has a strategy to follow active managers beating the...

Active managers are having a breakout year and Goldman Sachs has a way to mirror their strategy.

How to use Instagram's best features, which you might not even...

You can do more with Instagram than post pictures and see the photos other people publish. Here are a bunch of tips to use Instagram like a pro, from posting live video to...

Oculus co-founder: 'I got fired' from Facebook for 'no reason at...

Oculus co-founder told CNBC that he "got fired" from Facebook for "for no reason at all"

Consumer Reports says Tesla's autopilot fix raises 'serious...

Tesla's latest version of its Navigate on Autopilot feature could be a potential safety risk for drivers as it requires substantial human intervention, according to findings...

Target CEO Brian Cornell says the winners and losers in retail...

Target's CEO thinks the retail industry is shaking out to show clear winners and losers. Those companies that are investing in stores and online are winners, he said.

Starbucks' China challenger Luckin Coffee shares fall below IPO price

Amelia Lucas
  • Luckin Coffee shares fell below their IPO price Wednesday.
  • The Beijing-based company is trying to overtake global giant Starbucks as the biggest coffee chain in China.
  • The start-up has expanded rapidly but has yet to turn a profit.
A barista packs a coffee for online sales at a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China July 17, 2018.
Jason Lee | Reuters

Shares of Luckin Coffee fell more than 7% in morning trading Wednesday, joining the likes of Uber and Lyft by dropping below its initial public offering price days after its debut.

The Chinese coffee chain opened for trading Friday at $25 per share, well above its IPO price of $17, and surged as much as 50% during its first day on the Nasdaq. But since then, the stock has fallen by more than 5%.

Luckin is trying to overtake global giant Starbucks as the biggest coffee chain in China. While the Seattle-based company opened its first store in China 20 years ago, Luckin is less than two years old. Funding from investors like BlackRock has helped the start-up expand rapidly to 2,370 stores.

The company intends to use a portion of the $561 million raised from its IPO to continue expanding across China. It's not yet profitable, reporting a net loss of $241.3 million for 2018, and has faced some skepticism about whether it can attract customers without using its current strategy of deep discounts.