Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Walmart's CFO about sourcing products away from China

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday that he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how the retail giant can best position itself and keep prices low amid the growing trade war with China.

In response to a question from Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, about proposed tariffs and potentially higher prices on items including diapers, infant formula and strollers, Mnuchin said he discussed such concerns with Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs.

"I can tell you I am monitoring the situation very carefully. I was on phone with the CFO of Walmart, which obviously is one of the biggest sellers of the items that you've described to specifically understand from Walmart what things they can source from other areas and what items they can't," Mnuchin said at the House Financial Services Committee hearing.

"I would say we haven't made any decisions yet, but we will be especially sensitive to the consumer items," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin added that he speaks with Biggs on a "regular basis" and has "spoken to all of the major companies that provide consumer goods" about the issue. Walmart did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

However, when pressed by Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, whether Americans would be paying more out of pocket as a result of the import taxes, Mnuchin said he didn't "necessarily agree with that and that's something we're monitoring very carefully."