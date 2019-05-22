Trump says he won't do an infrastructure bill while Democrats continue to investigate him

More voters in five key industrial states disapprove than approve of Trump's handling of trade — 56% to 41%, according to a report.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at the White House Wednesday, telling reporters moments later that he would not negotiate on legislation with Democrats while he was still under investigation by several committees.
Wednesday's meeting was supposed to be the second official sit-down between the president and Democratic leadership specifically focused on infrastructure.
"I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, 'I want to do infrastructure' .... but we can't do it under these circumstances," Trump said in a last minute Rose Garden event.
Speaking to reporters shortly afterwards,, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said there had been "high drama in the Cabinet Room. We were all invited, Democratic leaders, for the follow-up meeting on infrastructure, everyone showed up, sat in their chairs, the president walked in the room and announced he was not going to go forward with the meeting, he was cancelling it."
Trump "objected to the continued investigation of obstruction of justice, he said he cooperated and gave his side of the story, as we've heard before," Durbin said, calling the outcome of the meeting, "a setback to our country's progress."
In late April, a similar meeting proved to be an unexpected success, with both Trump and Democrats saying the two sides agreed that an infrastructure package would need to contain about $2 trillion in funding and investments.
Since then, however, there has been little additional clarity as to what the next steps forward might be, or where this money would come from.
"Let them finish up" their investigations, Trump said, "and we'll be all set."