Your first trade for Wednesday, May 22

Top Stories
Mnuchin spoke with Walmart's CFO about sourcing products away...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.

Fed minutes could reveal what officials are really thinking about...

When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting this afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.

Goldman: Apple's earnings would drop by nearly 30% if China bans...

Apple's China business accounted for more than 17% of its sales in its fiscal second quarter, coming in at $10.22 billion.

Another analyst just put out a shocking bear case for Tesla

Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.

Qualcomm falls on antitrust ruling, analysts 'don't know what...

A federal judge grants an injunction ordering Qualcomm to renegotiate its licensing agreements.

The trade war is forcing China to 'rethink economic ties' to the...

China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.

Watch: Mnuchin testifies before Maxine Waters' House Financial...

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.

Chances that the Fed will enact an 'insurance' interest rate cut...

Such an "insurance" rate cut would provide a buffer against any economic weakness that the U.S.-China trade war could cause.

Mnuchin says he has never spoken with Trump about handing over...

"I've had no conversations ever with the president or anyone in the White House about delivering the president's tax returns to Congress," Mnuchin said during a hearing before...

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $393 million. Here's the tax bill

If you beat the odds and nab the top Mega Millions prize, the IRS would get more than $58 million before the windfall reaches you. You also could count on owing more at tax...

Mortgage refinances surge 8%, as rates fall to the lowest level...

Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, rushing to refinance their mortgages before rates potentially turn higher again.

How to get your MacBook keyboard fixed for free

If your Apple MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro isn't working right, Apple is fixing most of the models sold within the last four years for free. Here's how to get it fixed.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, May 22

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2401:24
Final Trades: TWTR, STZ, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Deckers.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Twitter.

Mark Tepper was a buyer of D.R. Horton.

Tim Seymour wsa a buyer of Constellation Brands

