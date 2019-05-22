Your first trade for Wednesday, May 22

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has spoken with a top Walmart executive about how it can keep prices low amid the U.S.-China spat.Marketsread more
When the Fed releases minutes of its last meeting this afternoon, it risks sounding a bit hawkish.Market Insiderread more
Apple's China business accounted for more than 17% of its sales in its fiscal second quarter, coming in at $10.22 billion.Marketsread more
Morgan Stanley caused a stir with its "bear case" scenario of $10. Now, Citi is getting in on the act.Investingread more
A federal judge grants an injunction ordering Qualcomm to renegotiate its licensing agreements.Technologyread more
China is considering cutting natural gas purchases from the U.S. in its tit-for-tat on trade, according to the South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the international financial system.Politicsread more
Such an "insurance" rate cut would provide a buffer against any economic weakness that the U.S.-China trade war could cause.The Fedread more
"I've had no conversations ever with the president or anyone in the White House about delivering the president's tax returns to Congress," Mnuchin said during a hearing before...Politicsread more
If you beat the odds and nab the top Mega Millions prize, the IRS would get more than $58 million before the windfall reaches you. You also could count on owing more at tax...Personal Financeread more
Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates, rushing to refinance their mortgages before rates potentially turn higher again.Real Estateread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Deckers.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of Twitter.
Mark Tepper was a buyer of D.R. Horton.
Tim Seymour wsa a buyer of Constellation Brands.
