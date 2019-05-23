WWE has a new rival — and it's about to make its pay-per-view debut

Chris Jericho puts Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka into the 'walls of Jericho' during their match at 'WrestleMania 25' at the Reliant Stadium on April 5, 2009 in Houston, Texas.

WWE has had the sports-entertainment market in a chokehold for much of the 21st century, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, since the acquisition of several rival organizations in the early 2000s.

However, a new adversary is about to enter the ring this weekend, when All Elite Wrestling (AEW) makes its own pay-per-view bow.

Owned by Tony Khan, son of Shahid Khan, the billionaire owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and also London-based English soccer team Fulham, AEW has been attempting to build momentum over several months. On Saturday night, it will hold its first official "Double or Nothing" show in Las Vegas.

AEW has already built a roster of wrestlers including former WWE Champion Chris Jericho and enlisted another former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes as executive vice-president to be one of the faces of the brand.

There's speculation on whether other WWE superstars could switch to AEW, with John Moxley Jonathan David Good? , known by his in-ring persona Dean Ambrose thought to be among them. Due to AEW being a privately-owned company, it is not obligated to disclose the wages of its wrestlers, as opposed to WWE, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

However, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, has moved to initiate conditions in several WWE contracts to prevent this from happening and the company losing its male and female stars to a rival.

Last week, Warner Media announced it was partnering with AEW in order to broadcast events on its TNT network in the U.S. and give fans "a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years."