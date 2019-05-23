'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison after 17 years

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2017 as more traders grew confident in a longer U.S.-China conflict.Bondsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Facebook has stopped paying commission to staff for selling political advertisements on its platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending falls from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories as low refinery runs and ongoing trade tensions weighed on the...Energy Commoditiesread more
U.S. manufacturer growth hit new lows in May, the latest sign that the economic slowdown accelerated amid the ongoing trade war.Economyread more
Wall Street is under pressure, but a handful of stocks are breaking out to new highs. McDonald's, Waste Management, Hershey, Visa and Costco have notched records this month,...Trading Nationread more
No timetable has been set on returning the money to outside investors in Tepper's Appaloosa Management, source says.Hedge Fundsread more
Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
Celebrity chef Mario Batali is being charged with indecent assault and battery, more than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct.Restaurantsread more
John Walker Lindh, a Californian captured fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was released from federal prison Thursday after 17 years, cutting short his sentence by three years.
A Federal Bureau of Prisons representative confirmed to CNBC that Lindh was released from a facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Lindh, 38, had been sentenced to 20 years after he reached a plea deal that spared him from what could have been more than three life terms. He was released early for good behavior, according to NBC News.
As conditions of his release, Lindh will spend three years on probation and will be barred from having devices that access the internet. He is also forbidden from viewing extremist videos, and probation officers will monitor his internet use.
American officials, however, are concerned that Lindh may still pose a risk for terrorism. In 2015, he wrote a letter to an NBC Los Angeles producer in which he said the terror group ISIS was "doing a spectacular job." In a series of letters to the producer, Lindh called himself Yahya Lindh, referred to himself as a political prisoner and said he was continuing to pursue knowledge of Islam.
Lindh was an unlikely face of the early days of President George W. Bush's "war on terror" following the Sept. 11 attacks. Lindh, who was raised in Maryland and California, converted to Islam when he was a teenager. He said he had been fighting with the Taliban for months before he was captured in Afghanistan. Lindh was apprehended following a November 2001 uprising by Taliban prisoners during which a CIA operative, Johnny Micheal Spann, was killed.
Lindh's release has triggered backlash. Spann's daughter, Alison, wrote to President Donald Trump and asked him to prevent Lindh's release. On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Lindh's release "unconscionable."