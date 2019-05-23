Autodesk falls on weak quarterly results and disappointing guidance

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Market Insiderread more

Watch: Trump talks about US farmers after administration unveils...

President Donald Trump was expected to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on supporting America's farmers and ranchers

Politicsread more

Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Trade tensions with China may be a boon to the U.S. housing market. Investors are rushing into the relative safe-haven of the bond market, cause the yield on the U.S. 10-year...

Real Estateread more

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

Technologyread more

This chart shows how chip stocks are ground zero for the trade...

Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers, according to Ned Davis Research.

Marketsread more

Elon Musk to employees: Tesla made an average of 900 Model 3s a...

The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.

Technologyread more

JP Morgan cuts ties with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

J.P. Morgan Chase has cut ties with Purdue Pharma LP over the OxyContin maker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis, forcing it to find a new bank to manage cash and bill...

Banksread more

Iowa Sen. Grassley: Farmers don't want aid, they want trade

Farmers hurt by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war would rather have their markets back than the latest bailout from the Trump administration, says GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Politicsread more

Oil plunges as US-China trade dispute heats up, Iran tension...

Oil prices tumble as the market braces for a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and on signs the U.S. is willing to negotiate with Iran.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Conservative dark money group reveals how much it spent to push...

Conservative nonprofit dark money group American Action Network dramatically increased its media spending during the tax reform debate of 2017 and the buildup to the 2018...

Politicsread more

DOJ alleges SpaceX supplier faked inspection reports for...

Department of Justice officials on Wednesday announced criminal charges against James Smalley, an engineer for a tiny aerospace supply company.

Investing in Spaceread more
Tech

Autodesk falls on weak quarterly results and disappointing guidance

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Autodesk missed on earnings and revenue for the quarter.
  • The company's guidance for the next quarter also fell below expectations.
Autodesk president and CEO Andrew Anagnost in June 2017.
CNBC

Autodesk shares fell more than 9% in extended trading on Thursday after the company, whose design software is used in the construction and entertainment industries, reported lower-than-expected revenue and profit in the fiscal first quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings: 45 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 47 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $735.5 million, vs. $740 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Autodesk's revenue grew 31% in the quarter, the company said.

Subscription revenue increased 67% to $595.8 million, just below the $599.6 million estimate among analysts polled by FactSet. The company said revenue for its Architecture, Engineering and Construction and AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT products both grew 37%.

As for guidance, Autodesk said it expects earnings per share of 59 cents to 63 cents, excluding certain items, in the second quarter, on $782 million to $792 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for 62 cents per share of profit, excluding certain items, and $788.5 million in revenue for the quarter.

For the full fiscal year, Autodesk is looking for $2.71 to $2.90 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion in revenue. The Refinitiv consensus was $2.83 in earnings per share on $3.29 billion in revenue.

Jason Celino of KeyBanc Capital Markets had been looking for Autodesk to meet or slightly exceed expectations in the quarter. "Our checks again picked up a greater push for multi-year contracts in the channel, and resellers remain positive on their pipelines for the year," Celino wrote in a note to clients last week.

Shares of Autodesk are up more than 31% so far in 2019.

WATCH: This executive says Asia will build the robots

VIDEO2:1402:14
This executive says Asia will build the robots