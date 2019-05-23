Autodesk falls on weak quarterly results and disappointing guidance

Autodesk shares fell more than 9% in extended trading on Thursday after the company, whose design software is used in the construction and entertainment industries, reported lower-than-expected revenue and profit in the fiscal first quarter.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings: 45 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 47 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

45 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 47 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $735.5 million, vs. $740 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Autodesk's revenue grew 31% in the quarter, the company said.

Subscription revenue increased 67% to $595.8 million, just below the $599.6 million estimate among analysts polled by FactSet. The company said revenue for its Architecture, Engineering and Construction and AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT products both grew 37%.

As for guidance, Autodesk said it expects earnings per share of 59 cents to 63 cents, excluding certain items, in the second quarter, on $782 million to $792 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for 62 cents per share of profit, excluding certain items, and $788.5 million in revenue for the quarter.

For the full fiscal year, Autodesk is looking for $2.71 to $2.90 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion in revenue. The Refinitiv consensus was $2.83 in earnings per share on $3.29 billion in revenue.

Jason Celino of KeyBanc Capital Markets had been looking for Autodesk to meet or slightly exceed expectations in the quarter. "Our checks again picked up a greater push for multi-year contracts in the channel, and resellers remain positive on their pipelines for the year," Celino wrote in a note to clients last week.

Shares of Autodesk are up more than 31% so far in 2019.

