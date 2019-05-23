Autodesk falls on weak quarterly results and disappointing guidance

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.Marketsread more
Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump was expected to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on supporting America's farmers and ranchersPoliticsread more
Trade tensions with China may be a boon to the U.S. housing market. Investors are rushing into the relative safe-haven of the bond market, cause the yield on the U.S. 10-year...Real Estateread more
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.Technologyread more
Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers, according to Ned Davis Research.Marketsread more
The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.Technologyread more
J.P. Morgan Chase has cut ties with Purdue Pharma LP over the OxyContin maker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis, forcing it to find a new bank to manage cash and bill...Banksread more
Farmers hurt by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war would rather have their markets back than the latest bailout from the Trump administration, says GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley.Politicsread more
Oil prices tumble as the market braces for a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and on signs the U.S. is willing to negotiate with Iran.Energy Commoditiesread more
Conservative nonprofit dark money group American Action Network dramatically increased its media spending during the tax reform debate of 2017 and the buildup to the 2018...Politicsread more
Autodesk shares fell more than 9% in extended trading on Thursday after the company, whose design software is used in the construction and entertainment industries, reported lower-than-expected revenue and profit in the fiscal first quarter.
Here are the key numbers:
Autodesk's revenue grew 31% in the quarter, the company said.
Subscription revenue increased 67% to $595.8 million, just below the $599.6 million estimate among analysts polled by FactSet. The company said revenue for its Architecture, Engineering and Construction and AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT products both grew 37%.
As for guidance, Autodesk said it expects earnings per share of 59 cents to 63 cents, excluding certain items, in the second quarter, on $782 million to $792 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for 62 cents per share of profit, excluding certain items, and $788.5 million in revenue for the quarter.
For the full fiscal year, Autodesk is looking for $2.71 to $2.90 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion in revenue. The Refinitiv consensus was $2.83 in earnings per share on $3.29 billion in revenue.
Jason Celino of KeyBanc Capital Markets had been looking for Autodesk to meet or slightly exceed expectations in the quarter. "Our checks again picked up a greater push for multi-year contracts in the channel, and resellers remain positive on their pipelines for the year," Celino wrote in a note to clients last week.
Shares of Autodesk are up more than 31% so far in 2019.