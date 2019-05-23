Boost Mobile founder says he'd buy unit back if the Sprint-T-Mobile tie-up gave him good wholesale deal

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...Market Insiderread more
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.Technologyread more
In a four-page letter sent Thursday morning, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez asked Mnuchin a series of questions about his advisory role in former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert's...Politicsread more
Facebook also says it's reacting faster to illicit sales of drugs and firearms.Technologyread more
Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton said details of Boost's wholesale deal with a combined Sprint-T-Mobile would dictate if the brand can compete.Technologyread more
Amazon is reportedly getting into the wearables space. It would help the company learn more about customers and potentially corner the market on a demographic of older, sicker...Technologyread more
The Trump administration announced a $16 billion aid program for American farmers that includes a three-pronged package of aid for American farmers who have been hurt by the...Politicsread more
"This time, another temper tantrum, again. I pray for the president of the United States," Pelosi said. "I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have...Politicsread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton said he might buy back the prepaid wireless company if Sprint divests the unit to merge with T-Mobile. But only if the merged company agreed to give Boost a good wholesale deal to sell its service to customers.
"What does that wholesale deal look like?" Adderton said on CNBC's Squawk Alley on Thursday. "In order for Boost to be able to compete, it's got to have a deal that allows it to do that."
The Federal Communications Commission and other regulators "have to police" a deal to allow Boost to compete directly against T-Mobile's MetroPCS and a combined Sprint-T-Mobile, Adderton said. The FCC this week said it would bless a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile after the companies said they were willing to divest Boost Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator that uses Sprint's network and wireless spectrum to offer service to prepaid customers, who are often lower-income.
T-Mobile controls about 41% of the prepaid market through its ownership of MetroPCS, according to estimates from research firm MoffettNathanson. Sprint controls about 17% of the market. Given that level of market control, Adderton has to know that Boost could win as an independent company.
"They need to make sure that the new T-Mobile doesn't do this just as a facade to get their merger through," Adderton said. "Is this a remedy that's going to work? The answer is yes but only if that wholesale deal and the new owners have the ability to compete directly against MetroPCS and the new T-Mobile."
The Department of Justice hasn't decided if divesting Boost will go far enough in addressing the potential competitive harms of a Sprint-T-Mobile merger. T-Mobile is the third-largest U.S. wireless provider, followed by Sprint. Both carriers trail Verizon and AT&T in total customers.
Adderton sold Boost in 2004 to Nextel, which was later acquired by Sprint. Adderton is the largest shareholder of Boost Mobile in Australia, where it operates as a separate company. He said earlier this week that he wants Boost to be a "truly global brand" and called it "unfinished business" to unite the brands. He declined to offer specifics around the nature of his discussions with Sprint and T-Mobile on a potential acquisition.
Adderton said he believed a Sprint-T-Mobile merger "has to happen purely because I don't think Sprint is in the financial state" necessary to compete.