Elon Musk's Boring Co. lands its first paying customer, a $48.6 million contract in Las Vegas

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Market Insiderread more

Watch: Trump talks about US farmers after administration unveils...

President Donald Trump was expected to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on supporting America's farmers and ranchers

Politicsread more

Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Trade tensions with China may be a boon to the U.S. housing market. Investors are rushing into the relative safe-haven of the bond market, cause the yield on the U.S. 10-year...

Real Estateread more

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

Technologyread more

This chart shows how chip stocks are ground zero for the trade...

Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers, according to Ned Davis Research.

Marketsread more

Elon Musk to employees: Tesla made an average of 900 Model 3s a...

The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.

Technologyread more

JP Morgan cuts ties with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

J.P. Morgan Chase has cut ties with Purdue Pharma LP over the OxyContin maker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis, forcing it to find a new bank to manage cash and bill...

Banksread more

Iowa Sen. Grassley: Farmers don't want aid, they want trade

Farmers hurt by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war would rather have their markets back than the latest bailout from the Trump administration, says GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Politicsread more

Oil plunges as US-China trade dispute heats up, Iran tension...

Oil prices tumble as the market braces for a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and on signs the U.S. is willing to negotiate with Iran.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Conservative dark money group reveals how much it spent to push...

Conservative nonprofit dark money group American Action Network dramatically increased its media spending during the tax reform debate of 2017 and the buildup to the 2018...

Politicsread more

DOJ alleges SpaceX supplier faked inspection reports for...

Department of Justice officials on Wednesday announced criminal charges against James Smalley, an engineer for a tiny aerospace supply company.

Investing in Spaceread more
Transportation

Elon Musk's Boring Co. lands its first paying customer, a $48.6 million contract in Las Vegas

Contessa Brewer@contessabrewer
Key Points
  • The board of the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority voted Wednesday to approve a $48.6 million contract with Boring Co.
  • The loop would move people across 200 acres of conference space with two tunnels for vehicles and three stations.
  • The authority is spending $1.4 billion to expand and renovate the convention center.

Elon Musk's Boring Co. just landed its first paying customer — a contract to build a loop at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The board of the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority voted Wednesday to approve a $48.6 million contract with Musk's tunneling company. The loop would move people across 200 acres of conference space with two tunnels for vehicles and three stations, according to the contract.

The authority is spending $1.4 billion to expand and renovate the convention center and sees the LVCC Loop as the kind of technology that helps attract meeting and convention business.

Las Vegas has other mass transit systems, including a monorail that travels along much of the Strip. But the company that operates the monorail went into bankruptcy in 2010, in part, because of low ticket sales.

The meeting and convention business is increasingly important for Las Vegas' bottom line. Of the 42 million visitors to the city last year, 6.6 million come for meetings. And they come during the weekdays, driving demand for dining, entertainment and gaming, according to data from the visitors and convention authority.

An efficient, high-speed people mover at the convention center might attract even more visitors. Proposals call for an underground loop that connects the entire Las Vegas Strip, McCarren International Airport, the new Raiders stadium and potentially even a route from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The Boring Company prides itself on significantly reducing the cost of tunneling, which can run as much as $1 billion per mile, by shrinking tunnel diameters and increasing the speed of the tunnel boring machines. It spent $10 million to roll out a mile-long test tunnel at its Hawthorne facilities in Los Angeles in December.

It's also working on projects in Los Angeles, Chicago and Maryland. Despite fanfare and optimism that accompanied the announcements in those locations, the projects have been stymied by layers of bureaucracy, opposition from nearby neighbors and concerns that mega-tunnels come with a mega-price tag and mega-annoyance of massive projects like the Big Dig in Boston or the Second Avenue Subway in New York.

The convention authority plans to have the loop running in time for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2021. If it's completed, it would become The Boring Co.'s first commercially-operating project.