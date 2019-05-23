Chipotle downgraded because of rising pork price due to African swine fever

Stock futures fell sharply as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.US Marketsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
Tesla was set for its seventh straight day of losses after more analysts joined the growing list of those concerned with its finances.Investingread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Appaloosa's David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office.Hedge Fundsread more
Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.Trading Nationread more
U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are hurting an unintended target as the country's trade war with China rages on, a study by the International Monetary Fund found.Marketsread more
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the company but remains its largest shareholder.Restaurantsread more
First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 212,000 claims reported for the previous week.Economyread more
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.Energyread more
Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to take a hit from rising prices due to the African swine fever, according to BMO Capital Markets.
The bank downgraded the restaurant chain to underperform from market perform on Thursday, citing its high exposure to pork. BMO also slashed its 12-month price target for Chipotle to $620 from $675, which would represent a 12% decline based on Wednesday's close of $702.
Shares of Chipotle fell more than 2% in premarket on Thursday.
"It has the greatest pork exposure in our coverage (estimated at 10%), and our work suggests that CMG realizes commodity inflation with little to no lag," BMO analyst Andrew Strelzik said in a note on Thursday. "This suggests that CMG could be among the earliest to realize the impacts of African Swine Fever, potentially as early as 3Q19."
Chipotle has had quite a comeback this year with its stock up more than 60% year to date on the company's double-digit profit growth and expansion plans. Now the viral outbreak poses a threat for the restaurant to sustain its momentum as animal protein prices keep climbing amid the fever fears.
"African Swine Fever likely will create a meaningful, multi-year upswing in protein prices and the potential magnitude and duration of impact across the restaurant industry is underestimated, in our view," Strelzik said. "This adds another layer of downside risk to our cautious casual dining view as company-owned models are most at risk."
BMO said casual dining chain Bloomin' Brands and Texas Roadhouse are also at risk because of their high exposure to pork and other protein products.