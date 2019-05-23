DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim remains open to potential T-Mobile-Sprint deal

Skip Navigation
What to watch today: Dow to sink, China lashes out, and FAA meets...

Futures are pointing to a lower Wall Street open, with China ramping up its rhetoric in the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

China says trade talks can't continue unless US addresses its...

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson did not mention any U.S. actions specifically, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade negotiations.

Dow futures fall more than 200 points as trade war concerns...

U.S. stock index futures were sharply lower Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

British Prime Minister Theresa May could reportedly resign within...

British Prime Minister Theresa May could announce her resignation in the next few days, according to U.K. media reports, as she faces increasing pressure from members of her...

Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial...

A federal judge in New York City on Wednesday said Deutsche Bank and Capital One can turn over financial documents related to President Donald Trump and his businesses in...

Here's the level where you should start buying Tesla, according...

With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.

There's an easy way to predict what the market will return,...

Strategist Robert Buckland says global stocks have gained 7% on an annualized rate since 2010, which how much dividends have gone up in that time.

Alternative meat to become $140 billion industry in a decade,...

Analysts at Barclays "can't believe it's not meat," projecting huge growth for the nascent alternative food industry over 10 years.

DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim remains open to potential...

Beijing experts' latest message as trade talks stall: The US...

Chinese government-aligned experts are stressing that the U.S. will need to negotiate a trade agreement with Asia's largest economy.

The top-performing hedge funds are buying these stocks

Under-the-radar hedge-fund managers beating the market are betting on big comeback stories General Electric and PG&E, as well as Biogen.

Huawei says its own operating system for smartphones could be...

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, said Huawei's own operating system for smartphones and laptops could be ready for use in China by fall this year.

DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim remains open to potential T-Mobile-Sprint deal

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Makan Delrahim testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the enforcement of antitrust laws in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. 
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Despite reports that Department of Justice staff are leaning towards recommending that the T-Mobile-Sprint $26.5 billion merger be blocked, Makan Delrahim, head of the antitrust division, still has not made up his mind and appears to remain open to a potential deal, sources tell CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Shares of Sprint were moving about 4% higher in premarket trading. T-Mobile shares were gaining about 1%.

Delrahim remains in conversation with the companies, these sources say, and he may be trying to find a way to support a deal, despite his staff's opposition. Discussions about possible remedies are ongoing.

What kind remedies — beyond what the companies committed to as part of a deal with the Federal Communications Commission — remain unclear.

Earlier this week, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, elevated to the top post by President Donald Trump in 2017, said he plans to recommend his agency approve the merger after the companies committed to not raising prices for three years.

It's possible, according to Sorkin's reporting, that the DOJ could push for more years on no price hikes, for example.

The previous presidential administration of Barack Obama rebuffed earlier efforts buy the companies to merge, as well as an attempted deal between AT&T and T-Mobile, on concerns that such deals would hurt competition in the wireless industry.