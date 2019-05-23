European markets set to open lower as US-China trade worries weigh

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, said Huawei's own operating system for smartphones and laptops could be ready for use in China by fall this year.Technologyread more
European markets are set to open lower on Thursday amid ongoing U.S.-China trade concerns.
The FTSE is set to open 31 points lower at 7300.8, France's CAC is expected to open 26 points lower at 5,378.98, and the German DAX index is expected to open 75 points lower at 12,096.4, according to IG.
Stocks on Wall Street slid lower on Wednesday, dragged down by the tech sector after the U.S. said it would impose trading restrictions on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from August 19. Of the $70 billion Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11 billion went to U.S. firms including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology. Shares in Qualcomm were lower on the back of the news.
Elsewhere, MSCI's broadest Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, was trading in negative territory on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%.
Back in Europe, politics are a central focus as voting in the EU elections begins in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Brexit uncertainty also continues to weigh, with pressure mounting on British Prime Minister Theresa May to resign. Sterling slumped to $1.2640 on Thursday morning after May unveiled a "new" Brexit deal that is largely expected to be rejected by the U.K.'s Parliament.