European markets set to open lower as US-China trade worries weigh

The FTSE is set to open 31 points lower at 7300.8, France's CAC is expected to open 26 points lower at 5,378.98, and the German DAX index is expected to open 75 points lower at 12,096.4, according to IG.

Stocks on Wall Street slid lower on Wednesday, dragged down by the tech sector after the U.S. said it would impose trading restrictions on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from August 19. Of the $70 billion Huawei spent buying components in 2018, some $11 billion went to U.S. firms including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology. Shares in Qualcomm were lower on the back of the news.