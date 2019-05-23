Blue-state House members try to reclaim higher SALT deductions that were cut in Trump's tax overhaul

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Congress fights with the White House over financial records. President Donald Trump rages against the first Republican to call for impeachment proceedings against him.

But for many voters in areas like the northeast New Jersey town of Bloomfield, those issues shrink behind concerns about property taxes and a high cost of living. And the state's largely Democratic congressional delegation has fixed much of its ire on one target: the 2017 Republican tax overhaul.

Near the start of a town hall meeting earlier this month in Bloomfield, Rep. Mikie Sherrill tried to assure constituents that she is working to lift the new $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions. The change disproportionately hit residents of high-tax blue states. She got some of her strongest applause of the day when she noted that "every single member of your New Jersey delegation is on a bill to get rid of the state and local tax deduction cap."

"The New Jersey delegation has been adamant that this is our number one issue," Sherrill told CNBC after the May 19 event.

Earlier this month, Sherrill and three other House members — Democrat Gil Cisneros of California and Republicans Elise Stefanik and Peter King of New York — introduced a bill to hike the state and local deduction to $12,000 for single taxpayers and $24,000 for married filers. Those levels match the standard deduction. A bill that Democratic Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten of Illinois introduced in March would more dramatically lift the cap to $15,000 and $30,000 for single and married filers, respectively.

Those Democrats have a clear political incentive to target the deduction cap. It allows them to criticize Trump's signature legislative achievement while offering financial relief to their districts, where a significant share of voters benefited from state and local deductions before they went away in the 2018 filing year.

But efforts to hike the deduction limit may not play as well politically nationwide. Democrats have spent a year and a half eviscerating the Republican tax law as a giveaway to the wealthy and corporations that blows a hole in the federal budget deficit. Not only do analyses show high earners would see the most benefits from raising the deduction cap, but doing so is expected to further reduce federal revenues.

"Anything that you do to raise the cap is generally going to benefit higher income taxpayers," said Frank Sammartino, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, an organization usually considered left of center.

Democrats are still using the tax law to score political points against Trump: Top Democratic presidential contenders such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have bashed the plan on the campaign trail. Still, Congress appears to have limited appetite for addressing the state and local tax deduction limit, for now.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not publicly mentioned plans to try to lift the deduction cap even though she criticized it as Republicans pushed to pass the tax law in 2017. A spokesman for the California Democrat did not respond to a request to comment on whether the speaker planned to bring any deduction-related bills up for a vote in the House.

The lawmakers who introduced the legislation have numerous constituents who would benefit from it. In Sherrill's New Jersey 11th District, for example, more than 40% of taxpayers previously used state and local deductions, with an average of more than $20,000, according to the Government Finance Officers Association. She and other Democrats who flipped Republican-held House seats in New Jersey in last year's midterms campaigned in part on reversing the deduction limit.

But easing the limit may not be as politically palatable for many of her colleagues. As of 2016, about 30% of tax returns claimed state and local deductions, at an average of about $12,500, according to the Tax Policy Center.