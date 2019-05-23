Oracle's Larry Ellison has gotten crushed on his Tesla investment this year

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is known as a car collector. But he picked a bad time to bet on Tesla.

Since disclosing the purchase of 3 million shares in the electric car maker at the end of December, Tesla's stock has plunged 42%, which would make the company the worst performer in the S&P 500 this year if it were in the index. Ellison is Tesla's second-biggest individual holder, behind only CEO Elon Musk.

The stock's drop, tied to Tesla's store closings and layoffs, Musk's clash with regulators and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, has driven Ellison's $1 billion stake down to $580 million as of mid-day Thursday.

But Ellison's investment in Tesla was not entirely about financial gain. At the end of 2018, Tesla added Ellison and former Kellogg executive Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to the board as part of a settlement with the SEC, which had challenged Musk's statement on Twitter that he had "secured" funding to take the company private at $420 a share.