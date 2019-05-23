Papa John's founder John Schnatter sells 3.8 million shares, but remains largest shareholder for now

Skip Navigation
Dow futures drop 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stock futures fell sharply as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

China says trade talks can't continue unless US addresses its...

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.

Tesla shares set to fall for a 7th straight day as more analysts...

Tesla was set for its seventh straight day of losses after more analysts joined the growing list of those concerned with its finances.

Secretary of State Pompeo: Huawei does work with the Chinese...

"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.

David Tepper is reportedly converting hedge fund into a family...

Appaloosa's David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office.

A growing number of Chinese consumers are switching to Huawei...

Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.

Here's the level where you should start buying Tesla, according...

With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.

The US tariffs on China have been paid almost entirely by US...

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are hurting an unintended target as the country's trade war with China rages on, a study by the International Monetary Fund found.

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 212,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Sec. of State Pompeo says he's confident the oil market is well...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Chipotle downgraded because of rising pork price due to African...

Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to take a hit from rising prices due to African swine fever, according to BMO Capital Markets.

Papa John's founder John Schnatter sells 3.8 million shares, but remains largest shareholder for now

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the pizza chain.
  • Schnatter has not had a formal role with the company since April when his term on the board expired.
  • He remains the company's largest shareholder.
Papa John's Pizza CEO John Schnatter hands out pizza as he arrives at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas
Angela Weiss | Getty Images

Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the company but remains its largest shareholder.

Shares of the pizza chain fell 2% in premarket trading Thursday. The stock, which has a market value of $1.5 billion, is up 16% so far this year.

Earlier this month, Schnatter said in a regulatory filing that he had solicited financial advisors for help selling all or part of his stake in the company he founded.

Since then, he has sold 3.8 million shares and now owns about 6.1 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. Schnatter's stake in the company is now about 19%, down from roughly 31% before he began selling shares.

But he will not be selling any more of his shares until Aug. 19 as part of a private placement sale with UBS, which purchased roughly 3.4 million shares from him Tuesday. He netted $157.5 million from the sale. Schnatter sold the other roughly 400,000 shares on the open market.

Ten months ago, the pizza chain ousted Schnatter as chairman after it was reported that he used a racial slur on a conference call. Sales tumbled, and Papa John's has struggled to recover.

After his ouster, Schnatter filed several lawsuits against the company in a bid to regain control but eventually agreed to dismiss the claims as part of a settlement with Papa John's. Until April 30, he served as a director on Papa John's board but agreed to not seek reelection.