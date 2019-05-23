Papa John's founder John Schnatter sells 3.8 million shares, but remains largest shareholder for now

Stock futures fell sharply as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.US Marketsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
Tesla was set for its seventh straight day of losses after more analysts joined the growing list of those concerned with its finances.Investingread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Appaloosa's David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office.Hedge Fundsread more
Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.Trading Nationread more
U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are hurting an unintended target as the country's trade war with China rages on, a study by the International Monetary Fund found.Marketsread more
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the company but remains its largest shareholder.Restaurantsread more
First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 212,000 claims reported for the previous week.Economyread more
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.Energyread more
Shares of the pizza chain fell 2% in premarket trading Thursday. The stock, which has a market value of $1.5 billion, is up 16% so far this year.
Earlier this month, Schnatter said in a regulatory filing that he had solicited financial advisors for help selling all or part of his stake in the company he founded.
Since then, he has sold 3.8 million shares and now owns about 6.1 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. Schnatter's stake in the company is now about 19%, down from roughly 31% before he began selling shares.
But he will not be selling any more of his shares until Aug. 19 as part of a private placement sale with UBS, which purchased roughly 3.4 million shares from him Tuesday. He netted $157.5 million from the sale. Schnatter sold the other roughly 400,000 shares on the open market.
Ten months ago, the pizza chain ousted Schnatter as chairman after it was reported that he used a racial slur on a conference call. Sales tumbled, and Papa John's has struggled to recover.
After his ouster, Schnatter filed several lawsuits against the company in a bid to regain control but eventually agreed to dismiss the claims as part of a settlement with Papa John's. Until April 30, he served as a director on Papa John's board but agreed to not seek reelection.