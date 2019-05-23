The US tariffs on China have been paid almost entirely by US importers: IMF study

Skip Navigation
Dow futures drop 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stock futures fell sharply as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

China says trade talks can't continue unless US addresses its...

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.

Tesla shares set to fall for a 7th straight day as more analysts...

Tesla was set for its seventh straight day of losses after more analysts joined the growing list of those concerned with its finances.

Secretary of State Pompeo: Huawei does work with the Chinese...

"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.

David Tepper is reportedly converting hedge fund into a family...

Appaloosa's David Tepper has reportedly discussed returning the hedge fund's capital to investors and converting it to a family office.

A growing number of Chinese consumers are switching to Huawei...

Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.

Here's the level where you should start buying Tesla, according...

With Tesla shares skidding, two experts weigh in on what could be next for the automaker and its volatile stock.

Papa John's founder Schnatter sells 3.8 million shares, but...

Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been selling his shares in the company but remains its largest shareholder.

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 212,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Sec. of State Pompeo says he's confident the oil market is well...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

Chipotle downgraded because of rising pork price due to African...

Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to take a hit from rising prices due to African swine fever, according to BMO Capital Markets.

Markets

The US tariffs on China have been paid almost entirely by US importers: IMF study

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • The IMF study says tariff revenue collected from levies on Chinese goods "has been borne almost entirely" by U.S. importers.
  • China and the U.S. have been waging a trade war against each other for more than a year. In that time, they have targeted billions of dollars worth of goods with high import tariffs.
  • However,  "there was almost no change in the (ex-tariff) border prices of imports from China, and a sharp jump in the post-tariff import prices matching the magnitude of the tariff," the study says.
Vehicles wait for shipment at Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang, China.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are hurting an unintended target as the country's trade war with China rages on, a study by the International Monetary Fund found.

The study, which was released Thursday, said that tariff revenue collected from levies on Chinese goods "has been borne almost entirely" by U.S. importers.

China and the U.S. have been waging a trade war against each other for more than a year. In that time, they have targeted billions of dollars worth of goods with high import tariffs. However, "there was almost no change in the (ex-tariff) border prices of imports from China, and a sharp jump in the post-tariff import prices matching the magnitude of the tariff," the study said.

President Donald Trump claimed on May 8 that the higher levies on Chinese goods are "filling U.S. coffers " to the tune of $100 billion per year. But the IMF said the bilateral trade deficit between China and the U.S. remains "broadly unchanged" even with the tariffs.

Trump has also raised the possibility of raising tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods. This, according to the IMF, could hurt consumers as companies are likely to pass on the additional cost.

"Consumers in the US and China are unequivocally the losers from trade tensions," the IMF report said, adding higher tariffs could also hurt economic growth. "While the impact on global growth is relatively modest at this time, the latest escalation could significantly dent business and financial market sentiment, disrupt global supply chains, and jeopardize the projected recovery in global growth in 2019."

