This chart shows how chip stocks are ground zero for the trade war and are feeling the pain

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump was expected to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on supporting America's farmers and ranchersPoliticsread more
Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers, according to Ned Davis Research.Marketsread more
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.Technologyread more
The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.Technologyread more
Conservative nonprofit dark money group American Action Network dramatically increased its media spending during the tax reform debate of 2017 and the buildup to the 2018...Politicsread more
Stocks are plummeting on Thursday as trade fears wash over Wall Street again. Five experts reveal what they're watching.Trading Nationread more
J.P. Morgan Chase has cut ties with Purdue Pharma LP over the OxyContin maker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis, forcing it to find a new bank to manage cash and bill...Banksread more
Facebook also says it's reacting faster to illicit sales of drugs and firearms.Technologyread more
In a four-page letter sent Thursday morning, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez asked Mnuchin a series of questions about his advisory role in former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert's...Politicsread more
Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers like Qualcomm, Micron Technology and Broadcom, according to Ned Davis Research.
The firm points out that Qualcomm had 67% of its 2018 revenue come from China, while Micron saw 57.1% of its sales come from the second-largest economy in the world. Broadcom and Texas Instruments have more than 40% revenue exposure to China, while Applied Materials, Intel and Nvidia are all exposed to China by more than 20%.
These stocks, along with Analog Devices and Lam Research, have taken a massive hit ever since the U.S. threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this month. Since May 3, Qualcomm has lost nearly 13% while Micron is down about 18%. The best-performing stock in the group is Applied Materials, which is only down 6.1% in that time yet it is still lagging the S&P 500.
Chip stocks are also under pressure after the U.S. blacklisted Huawei, a Chinese telecom giant that does business with several U.S. tech companies. On May 15, Trump signed an executive order requiring U.S. companies to obtain a license if they wanted to do business with Huawei. The U.S. then issued a 90-day reprieve for Huawei, however.
"A risk for technology companies is that the trend continues, and China retaliates with moves that make it more difficult for U.S. companies to operate in China," Rob Anderson, investment research analyst at Ned Davis Research, wrote in a note Thursday. "For now, we maintain our market weight recommendation on the sector … We will take our cue from our sector model and monitor the trade situation. We may downgrade the sector to underweight if the trade war causes the overall economy to slow and weakness spreads into software spending."