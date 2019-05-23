US manufacturing activity dives to more than 9-year low on trade war worries, survey shows

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.Marketsread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2017 as more traders grew confident in a longer U.S.-China conflict.Bondsread more
A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson does not single out any U.S. action, but it's been a tense couple of weeks for the trade war.World Politicsread more
"For them to say that they don't work with the Chinese government is false," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNBC.Politicsread more
Facebook has stopped paying commission to staff for selling political advertisements on its platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending falls from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories as low refinery runs and ongoing trade tensions weighed on the...Energy Commoditiesread more
U.S. manufacturer growth hit new lows in May, the latest sign that the economic slowdown accelerated amid the ongoing trade war.Economyread more
Wall Street is under pressure, but a handful of stocks are breaking out to new highs. McDonald's, Waste Management, Hershey, Visa and Costco have notched records this month,...Trading Nationread more
No timetable has been set on returning the money to outside investors in Tepper's Appaloosa Management, source says.Hedge Fundsread more
Huawei is winning over more and more Apple fans in China as the escalated trade tensions stoked "nationalist sentiment," according to South China Morning Post.Marketsread more
Celebrity chef Mario Batali is being charged with indecent assault and battery, more than a year after admitting to sexual misconduct.Restaurantsread more
U.S. manufacturer growth hit new lows in May, the latest sign that the trade war may be slowing the economy.
The U.S. manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) was 50.6 in May, the lowest level since September 2009, according to results from financial data firm IHS Markit released Thursday.
"Growth of business activity slowed sharply in May as trade war worries and increased uncertainty dealt a further blow to order book growth and business confidence," said Chris Williamson, Markit's chief business economist.
U.S. overall business activity growth also faltered to a three-year low as the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index dropped to 50.9 in May, indicating the slowest expansion since May 2016.
"The slowdown has been led by manufacturing, but shows increasing signs of spreading to services...Trade wars remained top of the list of concerns among manufacturers, alongside signs of slower sales and weaker economic growth both at home and in key export markets," Williamson said.
Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies intensified this month after both sides slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. President Donald Trump also toughened his stance on trade this week by blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei, halting its ability to buy American-made parts and components.