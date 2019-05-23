Watch: Trump talks about America's farmers after administration unveils $16 billion bailout

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Market Insiderread more

Watch: Trump talks about US farmers after administration unveils...

President Donald Trump was expected to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on supporting America's farmers and ranchers

Politicsread more

This chart shows how chip stocks are ground zero for the trade...

Investors trying to get a gauge on the state of U.S.-China trade relations should look at shares of big chipmakers, according to Ned Davis Research.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 400 points, continuing this month's slide on trade-war...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as U.S.-China trade worries persisted with more companies suspending business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Marketsread more

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

Technologyread more

Elon Musk to employees: Tesla made an average of 900 Model 3s a...

The e-mail's optimistic tone helped Tesla shares turn positive for the first time in seven days.

Technologyread more

Conservative dark money group reveals how much it spent to push...

Conservative nonprofit dark money group American Action Network dramatically increased its media spending during the tax reform debate of 2017 and the buildup to the 2018...

Politicsread more

Stocks plunge as trade fears resurface – five experts weigh in on...

Stocks are plummeting on Thursday as trade fears wash over Wall Street again. Five experts reveal what they're watching.

Trading Nationread more

JP Morgan cuts ties with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

J.P. Morgan Chase has cut ties with Purdue Pharma LP over the OxyContin maker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis, forcing it to find a new bank to manage cash and bill...

Banksread more

Zuckerberg: Facebook spends more on safety than Twitter's annual...

Facebook also says it's reacting faster to illicit sales of drugs and firearms.

Technologyread more

Elizabeth Warren, AOC target Treasury Secretary Mnuchin over...

In a four-page letter sent Thursday morning, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez asked Mnuchin a series of questions about his advisory role in former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert's...

Politicsread more

Trump administration unveils $16 billion bailout to farmers hurt...

The Trump administration announces a $16 billion aid program for American farmers that includes a three-pronged package of aid for American farmers who have been hurt by the...

Politicsread more
Politics

Watch: Trump talks about America's farmers after administration unveils $16 billion bailout

Christina Wilkie@christinawilkie

[The stream is slated to start at 3:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks at the White House Thursday on supporting America's farmers and ranchers during the ongoing trade war with China.

The event comes hours after his administration unveiled a new $16 billion bailout package aimed at helping farmers who have been affected by the escalating trade war between Trump and the government of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.