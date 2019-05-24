Activist Third Point builds stake in health insurer Centene

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Three things could cause a 'second wave' in the market sell-off

The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses.

Marketsread more

FDA approves Novartis' $2 million gene therapy for spinal...

The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting one in every...

Health and Scienceread more

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $1 billion this year

SpaceX has raised just over $1 billion in financing since the beginning of the year.

Investing in Spaceread more

Dow heads for fifth straight negative week, longest losing streak...

Stocks were headed for weekly losses on Friday as investors worry the U.S.-China trade war is hurting economic growth.

US Marketsread more

Wall Street misunderstands Tesla, says analyst

An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.

Investingread more

Here are the top contenders looking to become Britain's next...

Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Europe Politicsread more

United extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through early August

United Airlines will take its 14 Boeing 737 Max jets off its schedule for another month, through Aug. 3, canceling another 1,290 flights.

Airlinesread more

JP Morgan slashes second-quarter GDP forecast to just 1%

J.P. Morgan economists say they now see a much slower economy in the second quarter, with growth of just 1%.

Market Insiderread more

Pentagon will send 1,500 troops to Middle East to counter...

The Pentagon will send additional American troops, drones and fighter jets to the Middle East amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Politicsread more

House Judiciary Chairman and Trump foe Jerry Nadler nearly faints

A spokesman for Nadler told CNBC that the chairman is "okay," and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room."

Politicsread more

M&A powerbroker: It's 'almost impossible' to get public firms to...

The Moelis & Co. founder says the current market volatility from tense U.S.-China relations is impacting large-cap stocks.

Investingread more

Acting Defense secretary to meet Chinese counterpart amid trade...

The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defense summit in Singapore.

Defenseread more
Hedge Funds

Activist Third Point builds stake in health insurer Centene

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Scott Wapner@ScottWapnercnbc
Key Points
  • While the activist hedge fund confirms it has a financial position in Centene, neither the reason nor the size of the stake could be determined.
  • One report earlier in the day said Loeb and his partners at Third Point want the company to consider selling itself before shelling out $15.3 billion on WellCare.
  • "When considering M&A transactions, the Centene board considers any and all alternatives towards shareholder value creation," says a Centene spokesperson.
Daniel Loeb
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in Centene as the health insurer works to complete its previously announced purchase of WellCare Health Plans.

While the activist hedge fund confirmed on Friday that it has a financial position in Centene, neither the reason for its involvement nor the size of the stake could be immediately determined by CNBC.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that Loeb and his partners at Third Point want the company to consider selling itself before shelling out $15.3 billion on WellCare. The price tag represented a 32% premium to WellCare's stock price prior to the deal's announcement in March.

The Journal also reported through anonymous sourcing that other activists investors including Keith Meister's Corvex Management and Sachem Head Capital Management have accrued stakes in Centene. For Third Point — one of Wall Street's marquee activist investors in the U.S. and around the world — its involvement at the company likely adds gravity to any dissenting shareholder opinions on the Centene-WellCare transaction.

While the activists reportedly hope Centene will weight an outright sale, they may not be so opposed to Centene's acquisition of WellCare to solicit votes against the deal.

"When considering M&A transactions, the Centene board considers any and all alternatives towards shareholder value creation," Marcela Hawn, Chief Communications Officer at Centene, told CNBC in an email. "We believe the transaction with WellCare is in the best interest of shareholders as it will deliver significant upside growth and profitability. We remain as committed to our combination with WellCare today, as we did when we announced it on March 27."

Centene and WellCare shareholders will vote on the deal on June 24.