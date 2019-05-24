There's a swine fever spreading in China that Wall Street fears could hit Deere and these stocks

Soybeans are harvested with a Deere & Co. combine harvester in this aerial photograph taken above Tiskilwa, Illinois.

A trade fight with the U.S. isn't the only war China is fighting. African swine fever has decimated the pig population in China and sent pork prices soaring. As many as up to 200 million Chinese pigs have reportedly been lost due to the disease.

Now, Wall Street analysts are scrambling to assess the fallout from the fast spreading illness and how to invest around it.

J.P. Morgan has downgraded Deere to underweight on concerns about the "rapidly deteriorating fundamentals in U.S. agriculture." This is due not only to the trade war, but also the decline in soybean demand in China as a result of the reduction in the hog herd due to the outbreak of the African swine fever.

And last week, restaurant hospitality group Bloomin' Brands was downgraded by analysts at BMO.

"We believe the potential magnitude and duration of African swine fever impacts to margins is underappreciated and BLMN is among the restaurants most at risk," analyst Andrew Strelzik said. "Our 2020 estimates are below consensus even though we are taking a conservative approach to layering African swine fever impacts into our model and protein pressures likely will persist beyond 2020."

Shares fell 10% on the week.

Hormel Foods reported earnings on Thursday and though the company beat, they warned that sales could be hit on fever worries.

That could also be a continued hinderance on the stock, according to analysts at Stephens.

"While the result in the quarter was slightly ahead of expectations, guidance was softer than street estimates, and management's mention of ASF uncertainty could pressure the stock," analyst Ben Bienvenu said.

Animal food manufacturers like Darling Ingredients and Phibro are also feeling the swine fever heat.

"Recent analysis has estimated that up to 30% of Chinese swine production could be lost to ASF, and Phibro's management fears that this estimate could be low," analysts at Gabelli said.

"The number of confirmed ASF cases continue to climb and has the potential to have a greater impact on Darling's business," Goldman Sachs analysts said. "Management and the industry remain cautious as containing further outbreak of ASF is a top priority."

Phibro is up over 5% on the week while shares of Darling are down 3.76%.

Here are stocks that analysts worry analysts over the swine fever: