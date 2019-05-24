Ex-Facebook privacy chief: Breaking up the social network won't lead to better data protection

May had failed to win a parliamentary majority on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.Europe Politicsread more
Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has held talks with the Winklevoss twins, his old rivals, about the social media giant's developing digital currency, the Financial Times...Bitcoinread more
Analyst Michael Olson says he has "a high degree of confidence" that Amazon shares can reach the level without "significant changes to the business."Investingread more
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says Mueller told the committee he would make his opening statement before the public.Politicsread more
The retailer is under pressure as shoe companies, like Nike, have worked to sell directly to its customers, bypassing retailers all together.Footwearread more
The biggest U.S. gasoline price surge in years is running out of steam just in time for the start of the summer driving season.Energyread more
A downgrade from BMO analysts led to an unsavory drop in Chipotle's stock, and some analysts are advising waiting out the weakness.Trading Nationread more
Breaking up the social network won't lead to better data protection, said former Facebook executive Chris Kelly.Technologyread more
Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.Real Estateread more
Sears opens its first Home & Life stores and plans to open more as it looks for a fresh start after bankruptcy.Retailread more
New orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than expected in April, further evidence that manufacturing and the broader economy were slowing.Economyread more
Former Facebook executive Chris Kelly told CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Friday that the social media giant is on the right track when it comes to addressing users' privacy and data concerns.
"You have to have scale in order to address these problems," Kelly said of the company's large scale. Facebook can now "invest heavily in AI and machine learning."
Kelly, a Facebook shareholder, is an early leader of the social media giant. He worked at Facebook from 2004 to 2009 as Facebook's chief privacy officer and was its first general counsel.
Facebook released its third Community Standards Report on Thursday, in which CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted similar claims on privacy, saying breaking up the company would hurt its efforts to combat misinformation and policy-violating content.
"The amount of our budget that goes toward our safety systems is greater than Twitter's whole revenue this year, " Zuckerberg said. "We're able to do things that I think are just not possible for other folks to do."
Kelly has spoken out in the past against breaking the company up. On May 13 he told "Squawk Box" that it's "not clear that Facebook as a monopoly in any relevant market."
"While it leads social networking, it's not overhauling marketing, telecommunications, messaging or online advertising, which are all defined antitrust markets," he added.
Facebook launched the Community Standards Report last May as a way to promote transparency, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It's the first report since Zuckerberg announced the company would change its products to focus more on private communication.