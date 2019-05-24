FAA says there's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing 737 Max plane yet

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Mortgage rates fall sharply on China trade tensions

Investors are rushing into the relative safe haven of the bond market, causing the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury to plummet.

Real Estateread more

Trump orders intel community to comply with probe of 2016...

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the...

Politicsread more

US is considering duties on countries that undervalue their...

The U.S. Commerce Department said its proposed rule would amend the normal countervailing duty process to include new criteria for currency undervaluation.

World Economyread more

Asia markets decline as investors worry over US-China trade...

Markets in Australia and Japan looked set to open slightly lower as investors worried over trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Asia Marketsread more

Wall Street is becoming convinced the trade war is here to stay

Wall Street is becoming convinced that both the White House and Beijing are willing to engage in a protracted trade war that could begin to hit consumers and slow global...

Market Insiderread more

Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month's slide on...

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors started to fear the U.S.-China trade war is slowing the economy.

Marketsread more

FAA says there's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing 737 Max...

"The last thing I want is to put a date out there for lifting the grounding," said Dan Elwell, acting administrator for the FAA.

Transportationread more

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange charged with 17 new criminal counts

The charges allege he published secret documents obtained by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, some of which included the disclosure of foreigners who were...

Politicsread more

TransferWise is now Europe's most valuable fintech start-up,...

TransferWise, the money transfer start-up, was valued at $3.5 billion after investors bought $292 million of shares in a secondary sale.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Autodesk, Boeing...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday, May 23.

Market Insiderread more

Cramer: Investors' hope for trade deal is keeping the market off...

Sentiment is "not negative enough to trigger a huge rally ... unless we get some kind of real breakthrough with China," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Oracle's Larry Ellison got crushed on his Tesla investment this...

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison disclosed a $1 billion stake in Tesla in late December. It's now worth about $580 million.

Technologyread more
FAA says there's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing 737 Max plane yet

Phil LeBeau@Lebeaucarnews
Key Points
  • There's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing's 737 Max and getting the plane back in the air, the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said on Thursday, after a day of discussions with aviation regulators from around the world.
  • Elwell gave a fairly upbeat assessment of the dialogue between regulators during the day-long meeting at the FAA office in Fort Worth, Texas, where 57 industry leaders from 33 countries met two months after Boeing's 737 Max was grounded.
A Boeing 737 Max 9 test plane at the Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington on on March 22, 2019.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images

There's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing's 737 Max and getting the plane back in the air, the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said on Thursday, after a day of discussions with aviation regulators from around the world.

"The last thing I want is to put a date out there for lifting the grounding," said Dan Elwell, acting administrator for the FAA.

Elwell gave a fairly upbeat assessment of the dialogue between regulators during the day-long meeting at the FAA office in Fort Worth, Texas, where 57 industry leaders from 33 countries met two months after Boeing's 737 Max was grounded.

The decision to ground the planes came after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 plane crashed in March, minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people aboard. It was the second Max crash in less then six months.

In both accidents, investigators believe a contributing factor was the MCAS flight control system, which automatically pushes the plane's nose down when data indicates the plane may stall.

"We appreciate the FAA's leadership in taking this important step in bringing global regulators together to share information and discuss the safe return to service of the 737 MAX," Boeing said in a statement after the FAA regulator meeting. "Once we have addressed the information requests from the FAA, we will be ready to schedule a certification test flight and submit final certification documentation."

Since the grounding, Boeing engineers have completed a software patch that has been evaluated over the course of more than 200 test flights of the 737 Max. While Boeing says its work on the software fix is complete, the company has yet to validate it through a re-certification flight, nor has the company said when it will file a formal application to have the plane re-certified.

"We wait for Boeing's completed application," Elwell said about Boeing's Max re-certification. As for countries around the world that also grounded the Max, Elwell says "each country has to make its own decisions."

United Airlines CEO on the company's future
Halftime Report

Airlines are eager to see the Max return to their schedules as soon as possible given the pressure to add flights in order to meet strong demand for air travel. Southwest, United Airlines and American Airlines all have tentative plans to return the Max to their schedules in August.

At United's annual meeting this week, CEO Oscar Munoz said he plans to be on the first 737 Max flight when the plane goes back in service. The CEOs of other airlines are expected to do the same as the industry works to restore public confidence in the Max and limit the number of passengers who will balk at getting on the plane.

Elwell hopes that other countries will follow when the FAA lifts the grounding of the 737 Max in the U.S. "If that leads to a more global decision on the Max, that would be helpful," said Elwell.