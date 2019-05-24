FAA says there's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing 737 Max plane yet

There's no schedule for re-certifying Boeing's 737 Max and getting the plane back in the air, the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said on Thursday, after a day of discussions with aviation regulators from around the world.

"The last thing I want is to put a date out there for lifting the grounding," said Dan Elwell, acting administrator for the FAA.

Elwell gave a fairly upbeat assessment of the dialogue between regulators during the day-long meeting at the FAA office in Fort Worth, Texas, where 57 industry leaders from 33 countries met two months after Boeing's 737 Max was grounded.

The decision to ground the planes came after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 plane crashed in March, minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people aboard. It was the second Max crash in less then six months.

In both accidents, investigators believe a contributing factor was the MCAS flight control system, which automatically pushes the plane's nose down when data indicates the plane may stall.

"We appreciate the FAA's leadership in taking this important step in bringing global regulators together to share information and discuss the safe return to service of the 737 MAX," Boeing said in a statement after the FAA regulator meeting. "Once we have addressed the information requests from the FAA, we will be ready to schedule a certification test flight and submit final certification documentation."

Since the grounding, Boeing engineers have completed a software patch that has been evaluated over the course of more than 200 test flights of the 737 Max. While Boeing says its work on the software fix is complete, the company has yet to validate it through a re-certification flight, nor has the company said when it will file a formal application to have the plane re-certified.

"We wait for Boeing's completed application," Elwell said about Boeing's Max re-certification. As for countries around the world that also grounded the Max, Elwell says "each country has to make its own decisions."