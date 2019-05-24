Global Payments is nearing an agreement to acquire Total System Services for roughly $20 billion in latest fintech deal

J.P. Morgan economists said they now see a much slower economy in the second quarter, with growth of just 1%.Market Insiderread more
Former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is seen as the bookmaker's favorite to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.Europe Politicsread more
The combination of mounting recession fears, bets on a more cautious Fed and a regular uptick in market volatility could spell more losses, writes Nomura.Marketsread more
The move comes just a day after the FAA's acting head said airlines don't need to keep canceling Max flights.Airlinesread more
The therapy, Zolgensma, is a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy — a muscle-wasting disease and leading genetic cause of infant mortality, affecting one in every...Health and Scienceread more
The Pentagon will send additional American troops, drones and fighter jets to the Middle East amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.Politicsread more
An analyst for Ark Invest, which has a major investment in Tesla, says recent drastic price-target cuts by others on Wall Street are missing the big picture.Investingread more
A spokesman for Nadler told CNBC that the chairman is "okay," and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room."Politicsread more
The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defense summit in Singapore.Defenseread more
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, blocked a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill that was expected to sail through Friday, a move that stalled the measure from becoming law.Politicsread more
On Friday, director Jeff Fowler tweeted that "Sonic the Hedgehog" would not be released until February 14, 2020. The film was previously set to be released in November of this...Entertainmentread more
Payment technology company Global Payments is nearing an agreement to acquire peer Total System Services for about $20 billion, in an all-stock deal that is expected to be announced Tuesday, people familiar with the matter tell CNBC.
The people requested anonymity because the talks are confidential.
Total System's stock skyrocketed after the CNBC report. In early afternoon, it was up nearly 14%; Global Payments stock gained 3.4%.
Global Payments declined to comment, while Total System Services did not respond to a request for comment.
Shares of Columbus, Georgia-based Total System Services, commonly known as TSYS, are up to 23% year to date, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.6 billion. Atlanta-based Global Payments has traded up 45% during the same period and holds a current market capitalization of $23.3 billion.
The combined company plans to refinance. Bank of America will lead the refinance and is advising Global Payments on the deal. A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment.
The deal would mark the latest in a flurry of activity in the payment technology space. Financial technology provider Fiserv announced plans in January to buy payment processor First Data in a deal worth $22 billion. In March, fintech group Fidelity National Information Services announced plans to buy Worldpay for roughly $35 billion.
The consolidation comes as established financial companies seek to compete with new technology players, like Square and PayPal, which offer technology driven services. Last year, VC funding for payments and processing grew to a total $4.4 billion — a 46% increase from a year earlier, according to PitchBook.
Global Payments and TSYS have been active acquirers in recent years — looking to build up in-house technology and expand their customer bases.
TSYS bought small business solution payment company iMobile3 last year and merchant payment company TransFirst in 2016.
Global Payments announced plans to buy Heartland Payment Systems for roughly $4.3 billion in 2015 and restaurant payment technology company SICOM Systems for $415 million in 2018.
Bloomberg reported that Global Payments and Total System Services were in preliminary deal talks on Thursday.