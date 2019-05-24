How to group video chat on between iPhones and Android phones

Buybacks have gotten a bad rap from both Republicans and Democrats. But stocks would be trading at a massive discount without them.Marketsread more
Google this week updated it Duo video chat app with group support that allows up to eight people to chat at the same time.
Duo is Google's version of Apple FaceTime, which supports up to 32 people in a single video chat call. But Duo is supported on both Android and iOS, making it a compelling alternative to FaceTime for families or groups of friends who don't all have iPhones. My wife, for example, primarily uses Android, so she can't regularly join in on FaceTime calls that are started by my other family members on iPhones. Duo lets everyone get in on the fun.
Here's how to use Google Duo for video calls across iPhones, iPads and Android devices.
Now, on the main screen, you'll see the group you created. Just tap it and click "Start" to begin the call. Google Duo, unlike FaceTime, will show your face as the phone rings on the other end, however, which allows the other person to see you before they even answer. It's neat, but it also means you should fix your hair before you begin.